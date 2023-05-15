Kieran McGeeney laments Armagh’s failure to put Ulster Final to bed

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney preferred to take the positives from his side’s defeat to Derry in yesterday’s Ulster Final rather than dwell on the what might have beens.

His side had come tantalisingly close to capturing their first Ulster title since 2008 at the end of normal time, again in the closing moments of extra-time and then in a gripping penalty shootout.

But Derry prevailed in the end, leaving McGeeney to take stock of a season which saw his side relegated in the league and flirt with provincial glory.

“It’s tough when you lose the big games,” he said. “You want to be winning if you can. It’s tough on the players who put a big effort in but there’s not much we can do about it.

“I know we missed chances in extra-time that we had to put away the game but that’s the way it is. We have done that before against Donegal and it’s not easy to accept. It’s very easy to tell lads afterwards what they should have done but then hindsight is a great thing.”

McGeeney’s side now face into a demanding itinerary in the All-Ireland round robin series and he is conscious that they will be coming up against stiff opposition.

“There are top teams in there and they can be very tough to break down no matter how you look at it," he said. “Having said that, I think it has been a decent year for us so far. But you want to push on and win things because that is what you will be remembered for.”

Armagh had a few opportunities to tie up yesterday’s game and thus avoid extra-time but McGeeney was certainly carrying no recriminations.

“It’s the player on the ball who has to make instant decisions and you stand or fall by that. If we made the right decisions all the time, we could maybe win the lottery,” sighed McGeeney.

“There were some super scores in this game from both teams but it’s particularly disappointing to lose after a penalty shootout.

“It’s heartbreaking because you have gone so close to winning, I suppose this is part of sport and you have to accept it. The penalties that Derry scored were good goals and we can’t take away from that. The fact of the matter is I never really could take penalties myself so it’s very hard to have a go at someone who happens to miss one.”

McGeeney has watched his side evolve and for the forthcoming All-Ireland round-robin series, players such as Shane McPartlan, Callum Cumiskey, Oisin Conaty and Ross McQuillan may be offered more game time.

“There are players who have come in and done well for us. It’s really about a squad set-up when all is said and done,” stated McGeeney.