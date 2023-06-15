Kieran McGeeney needs Armagh’s forwards to fill boots of absent Rian O’Neill for Galway tie

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is hoping that his forwards rise to the occasion and do their utmost to atone for the absence of ace marksman Rian O’Neill when the orchard county take on Galway in their final All-Ireland Championship round robin-match on Sunday.

McGeeney, clearly disappointed that O’Neill lost his appeal against the red card he incurred in the recent defeat to Tyrone, believes that his attack still contains sufficient firepower to trouble the Galway defence but is aware that, with opposition strike force duo Damien Comer and Shane Walsh in hot form, his team will face a searing examination of its credentials at Sean MacDermott Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.

It is likely that McGeeney will now look to Rory Grugan, Conor Turbitt and Andrew Murnin in particular to put scores on the board for an Armagh side that have not had their sorrows to seek of late.

Having lost in the Ulster final to Derry after a penalty shootout, Armagh just managed to squeeze past Division Three side Westmeath by a point in the first of their round-robin matches before falling to Tyrone.

Manager McGeeney accepts that while his team’s build-up play from defence has been encouraging, their taking of scores has not been all that it should have been thus far.

“The players work hard and can take the game to the opposition but it’s in the execution of scores that we tend to fall down,” maintains McGeeney. “Yet there is a determination and energy within the side that will hopefully stand to us against Galway. They are very strong defensively and we will have to try and maximise the chances that come our way. Rian O’Neill is not only a consistent scorer but he is also a good leader in his role of joint skipper so he is a big dual loss.”

Against Tyrone, Grugan landed four points (two frees) while substitute Oisin Conaty contributed two with another substitute, Shane McPartlan, scoring one which would suggest that McGeeney requires a more bountiful return from his starting forwards on Sunday.

And it’s in this connection that he hopes Grugan, Turbitt and Murnin will step up to the mark.

Aware that his side cannot afford to find themselves chasing the game, McGeeney is hoping that they will get off to a good start and maintain their momentum against a Galway outfit intent on making up for last year’s heartbreaking All-Ireland final loss to Kerry.

For the moment, though, Sunday is the only date on Armagh’s horizon.