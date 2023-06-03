‘Losing to Tyrone made it worse’ –Armagh legends on 2003 All-Ireland loss

Enda McNulty expected he’d be spending 70 minutes of his Sunday shadowing Peter Canavan but, as All-Ireland final week wore on, it was a surprise to find the boot seemingly on the other foot.

While tonight sees Armagh and Tyrone meet in a round-robin game that is make-or-break for neither’s hopes despite the Red Hands having already lost to Monaghan and Galway in Championship clashes this season, 20 years ago the fierce rivals met for all the marbles, the first, and to date only, Ulster derby with the Sam Maguire on the line.

The weight of history hung heavy over the build-up, Armagh looking to end a four-decade wait for a side from the province to go back-to-back, Tyrone looking to ascend up the steps of the Hogan Stand for the first time.

Central to the blanket coverage as the game approached was the readiness of Canavan’s ankle, Tyrone’s captain having picked up an injury in the Semi-Final win over Kerry.

McNulty had always relished the challenge of man-marking one of the most gifted players of his generation, the Mullaghbawn man even going as far as scouting Errigal Ciarán’s challenge matches from the safe remove of a friend’s blacked-out Jeep.

Oisin McConville of Armagh and Conor Gormley of Tyrone in the 2003 All-Ireland Final

But in a role reversal as the battle on Jones’ Road loomed, it seemed it was the forward following the full-back.

“The physio that was treating Peter at the time, Alan Kelly, is a good friend of mine,” remembers McNulty, now a well-respected high-performance coach who has just released his second book ‘Commit 2 Lead’. “At one stage, he was pulling up in his car as I was pulling out and leaving. Another night, I was in the gym in Dublin and Peter arrived in to do some rehab with Alan.

“Now Alan, because of his professional etiquette, obviously wouldn’t tell me what was going on but sure you could read it all over the media. I knew his ankle wasn’t right. You didn’t need to be a rocket scientist to work that out.”

The morning of the final McNulty was hardly fighting fit himself, awaking with a flu he puts down to over-training in the weeks prior. Despite Canavan being limited by the injury, McNulty stuck to task, a decision he still regrets some two decades on.

“I was marking him, I always marked him, I was always unbelievably ready to mark him,” he recalls. “But he wasn’t fit, he’ll say himself he wasn’t fit.

“He could hardly walk but it took me out of the game. I could have marked the next most dangerous player and if I was savvy myself I would have let Pete go and stayed in the middle to deal with (Brian) McGuigan or (Owen) Mulligan.

“Looking back it’s my football IQ that I wasn’t happy with.”

By the time Canavan took his first ginger steps across the Croke Park pitch, plenty in orange and white were just glad to finally have arrived at kick-off. With the added pressure of reigning champions status already upon Armagh shoulders, Oisin McConville describes the atmosphere in the build-up as “claustrophobic”.

The scene in Croke Park during the 2003 All-Ireland Final

While 12 of Armagh’s 15 had started the 2002 Final, Canavan was the only Tyrone man with experience of the sport’s biggest stage, yet McConville believes they were the ones tuned into the desired frequency.

“For me and most of the boys that I’d be talking to, we were just so glad to get the game on,” he says. “I found coming up to that game was very, very claustrophobic. It was front-page news, back-page news. It was absolutely everywhere. There was a relief getting to the game.

“Playing against Kerry the last year, there was nothing expected of us. This time, you’re defending the All Ireland so there’s more expected of you.

“Going back-to-back was a big thing too and there was a lot of talk about the fact that they’d never won one, trying to keep them down.

“We fed a little bit more into that than we should have.

“For a lot of us, it probably passed us by. They looked a lot more relaxed going in and we looked a lot more uptight. That probably put paid to our chances.”

Still, it says much about a squad then in the middle of a run of seven Ulster championships in 10 seasons that the margins of defeat remained fine, the game swinging on two incidents indelibly inked on the minds of all those in the Orchard County.

The second-half red card for Diarmuid Marsden, later rescinded on appeal, for a clash with Philip Jordan is described by McConville “as an absolute nonsense” then and now. But even playing with 14, when in the 68th minute Steven McDonnell was bearing down on John Devine’s goal with his side just three points in arrears, only one outcome was to be expected.

Against the scorer of 53 goals in 161 inter-county games, McNulty never remembers even once getting a block in on McDonnell during many years of going head-to-head in training. To this day, neither he nor McConville can believe Conor Gormley made up the ground to deny the man from Killeavy with one of the sport’s most famous defensive interventions.

“When you see Stevie pulling his foot back, you think it’s only going one place,” says the current Wicklow manager. “Gormley came out of nowhere, he made probably 20 yards to get that block in.

“Actually when the ball broke I had an opportunity to get to it, I was diving at it, and I think I maybe even got a fingertip to it, but I often think about that moment.

“Despite the fact that we didn’t feel very good on the day, we were a kick away from going back-to-back.”

The final blast of Brian White’s whistle went soon after. 371 days on from experiencing the highest of highs, the contrast for Armagh could not have been greater.

“Let’s be honest about it, it was worse that it was Tyrone,” says McConville. “Regardless of what people say, that’s human nature, that’s the GAA, they’re your neighbours and you never want your rivals to get one over you. Losing an All Ireland is one thing but to Tyrone just makes it worse.

“The year before we wanted to see everyone, embrace everyone, enjoy it for every minute. By the time it came to the banquet in ‘03 we didn’t want to see anybody and, let’s face it, nobody wanted to see us either.”

The 2003 Final was not to be the last meeting of the era between the storied rivals. Armagh would get their hands on the Anglo-Celt again in 2005 only after a replayed Ulster Final but, less than two months later, Tyrone would edge an All-Ireland Semi by a point on their way to a second title.

In all, during a white-hot period of the rivalry between 2000 and ’05, the pair would meet eight times in Championship play, the sides winning three apiece with two draws. None, though, would have more resonance than the historic battle for Sam.

“All the Armagh and Tyrone players would reflect on it and say we had lots of great battles,” reflects McNulty. “Great players, great teams, great coaches. There’s regrets but there’s lots of pride. That’s not to say we’re not disappointed to lose that one, I’ll go to my grave disappointed by that.

”But I’m proud. I’m thankful, and I’m very cognisant of the fact that it’s made me a much better person than if I’d won four or five of them.

“I’ve used that hunger and hurt to become a better coach, a better CEO, a better advisor in professional sport.

“I’ve used it every day. Even today I would have thought about it...should have done things better, should have been smarter, should have handled the flu better.

“There’s massive learnings but that’s what sport is about, really. It’s not about trophies, it’s about learning your true character.”

And what of McConville? Does he find himself drawing back on that brutal defeat to fuel the fire in the same manner as his old team-mate?

“It’s still too much of a sickener,” he laughs ruefully. “It’s a game I haven’t had the courage to watch back in full ever. Maybe someday. It’s 20 years now? Maybe at the 40-year-point and after plenty of therapy.”