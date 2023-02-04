Mackin sisters to lead unbeaten Armagh against rivals Monaghan

Blaithin Mackin and her sister Aimee will set the tone for Armagh — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Armagh will aim to maximise their home advantage at Middletown when they face near neighbours Monaghan in the Ladies’ National Football League tomorrow (2.00pm).

The Orchard county are unbeaten after two matches and will look to the talented Mackin sisters Aimee and Blaithin to set the tone for his side’s performance against a Monaghan side that is a fusion of youth and experience.

Tyrone face a trip to Laois as they bid to step up their challenge in Division Two. The Red Hand girls will be particularly keen to make up lost ground today.

Also in Division Two, Cavan will oppose Westmeath while Down face the long trip to Enniscorthy to face Wexford.

The all-Ulster battle between Antrim and Fermanagh at Davitt Park, Belfast (2.00pm) highlights the Division Four itinerary this week-end with both teams keen to sustain their promotion surge.