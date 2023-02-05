Natalie McNally murder probe: Armagh fans hold posters calling for justice during Mayo match

Armagh GAA fans held posters calling for justice for Natalie McNally during Sunday’s match against Mayo.

The 32-year-old, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was killed in her home in Lurgan on the evening of Sunday, December 18.

Fans and players joined together to pay their respects to Ms McNally during the GAA match at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Some held up posters featuring her face, with the phrase ‘Justice for Natalie McNally’.

The move was also accompanied by a round of applause during the 32nd minute of the match, to mark the mother-to-be’s age.

Stephen McCullagh (32), of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, is charged with her murder and is due to appear in a magistrates court later this month.

Prior to the match, Ms McNally’s brother, Niall, took to social media to share a photograph of his family and friends holding some of the posters which were on display at the GAA game.

“Up Armagh. Remember our Natalie” he said, which was followed by the hashtags “JusticeForNatalieMcNally, SayHerName and EndViolence against women.”

The family has encouraged using the hashtags when posting about Ms McNally.

Posters calling for justice for Ms McNally were handed out prior to the match after being donated by Instant Print.

It came after a tribute during last month’s Everton v Southampton match. Ms McNally was an Everton fan and had previously shared photographs of her attending the club’s grounds at Goodison Park online.

Glenavon FC also unfurled a banner demanding an end to violence against women on Saturday.