Optimistic Armagh look to bounce back against All-Ireland champions Kerry

Armagh may have blotted their copybook in losing to Roscommon in Division One of the Allianz Football League last weekend but the Orchard county emerged from the tie with bolstered morale ahead of tonight’s crucial meeting with All-Ireland champions Kerry in Tralee (5.00pm).

While Rian O’Neill and Rory Grugan have tended to dominate the scoring charts of late, the contributions from players such as Jason Duffy, Andrew Murnin and Stefan Campbell have added a fresh dimension to the side.

Duffy’s four points in particular against Roscommon has fuelled confidence that he can make a more pronounced impact and he could hardly ask for a better stage to further unveil his talents than tonight’s game.

Kerry may have lost to Donegal and Mayo but now that their line-up portrays a rather more familiar hue with each outing, Armagh can expect to encounter the Clifford brothers David and Paudie, Tadgh Morley and Jason Foley among other high-profile campaigners.

Conor Laverty will hope his Down team can get back to winning ways — © ©INPHO/Philip Magowan

Two of today’s other matches both of which are in Division Three could have considerable resonance for Ulster sides. The meeting of Antrim and Fermanagh at Corrigan Park (2.00pm) has whetted appetites following the Saffrons’ win over Tipperary and Fermanagh’s eclipse of Down last weekend.

Antrim will feel they can make home advantage count with Conor Stewart, Dominic McEnhill, Pat Shivers and Peter Healy likely to spark their performance while Sean Quigley, Daragh McGurn, Jonny Cassidy and Brandon Horan can fire up Fermanagh.

Tonight at Newry’s Pairc Esler Down will face Westmeath (6.00pm) anxious to atone for their stumble against Fermanagh. Manager Conor Laverty will look to Pierce Laverty, Odhran Murdock, Liam Kerr and Pat Havern to fire up his side.

Tomorrow will see Derry face Kildare at Newbridge (2.00pm) where they will be anxious to maintain their unbeaten run in Division Two. Meanwhile, Donegal will seek solace from the visit of Galway to O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny (2.00pm) following that setback against Monaghan last weekend while Vinny Corey’s side can make it back-to-back home wins by overcoming Roscommon at Clones (2.30pm).

Cavan, though, should not be unduly troubled by erratic Offaly at Tullamore (2.00pm) where Mickey Brady’s side are likely to slip into their familiar rhythm.