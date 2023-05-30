Orchard legend Joe Kernan urges Armagh to go all-out in attack against Tyrone

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is hoping for a greater return from his attack when the Orchard County meet Tyrone in the All-Ireland Championship round-robin series at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday (7pm).

He has amended his attack in recent games in the hope of eliciting more scores and as his team prepare to take on a Tyrone outfit that have lost their two most recent games to Monaghan and Galway, McGeeney is hopeful they will maximise their scoring opportunities this week-end.

In this connection, Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winning manager Joe Kernan chips in with what he feels could prove a useful tool in the Armagh armoury.

“I think that Kieran has been striving to get the maximum from his players in the forward line and I would urge him to keep two players up there for the duration of the game,” maintains Kernan, “Kieran is a good tactician and I think Armagh could derive maximum benefit from having two guys playing close to the opposition posts.”

“The important thing, of course, is that they should be supplied with a decent service. I watch players trying to solo-run upfield but I think that maybe they would be better drilling the ball 40 yards in the first place and try to discomfit defences.”

McGeeney has watched the current side morph into a fiercely committed group who reached this year’s Ulster Final only to lose to Derry after they had suffered relegation from Division One.

But Kernan remains convinced that first-time deliveries deep into opposition territory can bring their own reward.

“Kieran knows how to get the best out of players and we all saw what Conor Turbitt did when he was sent on against Westmeath on Saturday in scoring Armagh’s only goal. You need players who can snap up chances and I feel Armagh have them — the challenge is to get the best out of them,” insists Kernan.

Armagh will be up against a formidable defence on Saturday and having lost to Tyrone by a two-point margin in the league, the side are keen to exact revenge for that setback.

But Kernan is aware that McGeeney will not be under any pressure to lift the side this weekend.

“There is never any need to lift an Armagh team against Tyrone. There is always something there and has been for years. Motivation will not be required to any great extent – just to be going out onto the field to face Tyrone will be enough for the players and Kieran is aware of this,” maintains Kernan.

“We know that Tyrone’s record has not been great of late so while we are aware we will be in a bit of a dog-fight the important thing is that the players rise to the test.”

When Armagh reached the Quarter-Finals of the All-Ireland Championship last year, hopes had been high that they might reach the last four but defeat to Galway after a penalty shoot-out jettisoned their ambitions.

“Obviously Kieran was very keen to take the side into the Semi-Finals but it was not to be. It’s a whole new ball game now and while there is a feeling that we might have been better meeting Tyrone or Galway first instead of Westmeath, we have to recognise where we are and take things from here.”

Armagh must still confront Galway in the round-robin series and this game will be played at a neutral venue. It is understood Kingspan Breffni, Cavan and O’Moore Park, Portlaoise are being considered for this game.

Obviously Armagh followers would relish a double-header at Croke Park where their team came close to beating Galway in the Quarter-Final of the All-Ireland Championship last year only losing out in the end after a penalty-kick showdown.

With Galway having already beaten Tyrone, they are favourites to advance in the Championship.