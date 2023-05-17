Police investigating ‘sectarian hate crime’ after Armagh GAA flag removed from car in Markethill incident

Footage of the incident on Sunday was circulated online

Armagh fans at Sunday's Ulster Championship final, which was won by Derry on penalties — © Inpho

Police are investigating a ‘sectarian motivated hate crime’ after footage was circulated online showing an incident in Markethill, Co Armagh on Saturday.

The video, filmed initially from inside a parked car, shows a man approaching a vehicle and removing an Armagh GAA flag attached to the rear passenger door.

The man returns to a group of people on the pavement before appearing to stamp on the flag.

A number of sectarian slurs can be heard during the footage, which is taken outside a fast food takeaway in the village.

The incident occurred the day before Armagh lost on penalties to Derry in the Ulster senior football final in Clones.

Police have confirmed they are treating the incident as a ‘sectarian motivated hate crime’.

"Police are investigating a report of a number of offences including theft and vehicle interference which occurred at the Main Street area of Markethill on Saturday May 13,” said a spokesperson.

"Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them on 101.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”