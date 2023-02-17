Rian O’Neill calls for focus as Armagh approach ‘daunting’ run of games

Armagh joint captain Rian O’Neill believes that victory over table-toppers Roscommon in Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division One encounter at Dr Hyde Park (1.45pm) could provide the momentum for a concerted drive through the second-half of the league programme.

With three points from a possible four to date — a victory over Monaghan and a draw against Mayo — the Orchard county are still well placed to make an assault on the title.

But O’Neill is preaching caution ahead of what he sees as a crucial programme of fixtures this weekend.

“While we are encouraged to have remained unbeaten to date, we know that the going will now get a lot tougher,” he states. “ We have still to face Tyrone, Kerry, Donegal and Galway after we play this week end and that’s certainly a daunting itinerary. But we are taking one game at a time. There are several teams with aspirations of claiming the league title and we have to keep our guard up.”

With competition for starting berths being stepped up and players of the calibre of Connaire Mackin, Niall Grimley and Oisin O’Neill in particular anxious to stake their claim for regular places again, manager Kieran McGeeney would appear to have options at his disposal.

Selector Kieran Donaghy, a four-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry but now committed to the Armagh cause just as much as the Orchard county folk are themselves, acknowledges that the team absorbed lessons from their draw with Mayo which was highlighted by O’Neill’s three masterly points from long-range frees in injury-time.

“It’s hard to put words on it because we were a bit disappointed with some aspects of our play — some of the skill errors and dropped balls — but then you’re just proud of the way the boys showed real determination and passion to keep going to the very end, even when it looked to be a lost cause,” reflects Donaghy.

“With three minutes to go, we were down five points. It was frustrating to be in that position because I felt we had revealed skill errors that are unlike us but we showed huge character just the same.”

With the management team taking considerable comfort from the contribution of the substitutes who were used in that game — Grimley, Jason Duffy, Callum McCumiskey and Ross McQuillan all put their shoulder to the wheel when deployed from the bench — it would appear that the selection options for Sunday’s game have been enhanced.

But the clinical manner in which Roscommon disposed of struggling Tyrone before squeezing past Galway has certainly not been lost on the Armagh camp.

“Roscommon will have taken considerable heart from their two wins to date, that’s for sure,” said Donaghy.

“This has got Davy Burke off to a great start as their new manager and we know that their supporters will be out in force on Sunday because of this.

“For our part, we will be keen to eliminate errors and keep our foot on the throttle.

" There is very little separating any of the sides in the top division so we have to be on our toes from the outset. We cannot afford to lose any ground at this point in a very competitive Division One."