Rory Grugan’s late point ensures Armagh take Galway’s place in All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final

Armagh 0-16 Galway 1-12

Rory Grugan of Armagh celebrates kicking the match-winning point against Galway in the All-Ireland SFC round 3 match at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Armagh have dramatically crept directly into the All-Ireland quarter-finals thanks to a one-point win over Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon, allied to Westmeath holding Tyrone to a draw in Cavan.

The final round drama in Tullamore and Limerick was replicated in Páirc Seán MacDiarmada where Shane Walsh sliced a late free that would have earned Galway a draw and put them through instead on five points.

But with Armagh and Galway finishing level on four points, ahead of Tyrone on three, Armagh go through on the head-to-head advantage, not something that could have been envisaged just minutes earlier when Tyrone were holding a three-point lead.

It was another pulsating game between these rivals who were level 12 times throughout.

Galway started without Damien Comer, an absence that balanced out Rian O'Neill's loss for Armagh through suspension, but when Galway led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break with wind advantage to come, Armagh's prospects of topping the group looked remote.

But their persistence throughout the second half paid off and as Galway struggled to break down a rigid defence, they smelt blood and went for it.

Rory Grugan, superb throughout for Armagh, got the winner from a free after Andrew Murnin was taken down after breaking forward to intercept a risky Peter Cooke backpass to John Daly that the centre-back misjudged.

Murnin was another big influence for Armagh, scoring three points including a mark just after the restart and a punched point from a Grugan delivery.

Galway will still have home advantage for their preliminary quarter-final next weekend but it's a schedule they'll have wanted to avoid, especially when they looked to have control here.

They always looked more likely to break the line and Cillian McDaid served some early notice with a few daring runs loosening up the cover.

He skipped through three tackles to clip an 11th minute point for parity, 0-2 each and later in the half accelerated again for a second point and a 1-5 to 0-6 lead.

But the most piercing run came from Sean Kelly for the goal on 28 minutes and really came from a position that Armagh would have felt they had defensive control of.

But Kelly went at it Stefan Campbell, Campbell laid no hand on him and allowed the Galway defender to pour through too easily with a sublime finish to give them the initiative again.

Walsh had earlier had a penalty well saved by Ethan Rafferty after a combination of Conor O'Neill and Grugan brought down Kelly after he had, once again, got in behind the cover after good approach work from Cian Hernon, Daly and McDaid.

Campbell quickly made some amends for 'non tackle' by surging for a point at the other end but Kelly's work wasn't all offensive and he got a hand in his own goalmouth to intercept a Campbell pass to Greg McCabe after Walsh had been turned over.

Galway got control around the middle in the second half and Ben Crealey made two big catches from kick-outs to set up scores for Jason Duffy and Conor Turbitt.

Down the home straight Galway got ahead through Matthew Tierney, 1-12 to 0-14, but Aidan Forker levelled with another fine score before that late break from Murnin to tee up Grugan who made amends for falling short with that kick from a mark to win the Ulster title.

Scorers - Armagh: R Grugan (3fs), C Turbitt (2fs) 0-4 each, A Murnin 0-3 (1m), A Forker, S Campbell 0-2 each, J Duffy 0-1. Galway: S Walsh 0-5 (3fs), S Kelly 1-1, P Cooke, C McDaid, M Tierney all 0-2 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; S Kelly, C Hernon, J Glynn; B Mannion, J Daly, J McGrath; P Conroy, C McDaid; M Tierney, J Heaney, P Cooke; C Sweeney, I Burke, S Walsh.

Subs: J Maher for Mannion (52), R Finnerty for Heaney (58), C O Curraoin for Kelly (73).

Armagh: E Rafferty; P Burns, A McKay, A Forker; C O'Neill, G McCabe, C Higgins; C Mackin, B Crealey; J Duffy, R Grugan, C Cumiskey; S Campbell, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

Subs: J Og Burns for Cumiskey (47), R McQuillan for McCabe (52), J Kieran for Higgins (61), J McElroy for Duffy (70).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)