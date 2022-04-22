Steven McDonnell: Armagh have the talent to make Championship statement and Donegal could be their first scalp

Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner Steven McDonnell believes that Gaelic football is in a good place at all levels right now and he expects to see this image enhanced over the course of the coming weeks.

McDonnell’s scoring feats as a key member of the Armagh side in the 90s and the Noughties helped to trigger within him a passionate love for the sport that he has retained to this day.

With Armagh putting the final touches to their preparations for Sunday’s eagerly-awaited Ulster Senior Championship quarter-final against Donegal, McDonnell predicts that it will be an epic encounter between two sides who will feel they have a point to prove on the biggest stage of all.

And, in common with thousands of Orchard county followers, McDonnell takes considerable comfort from the fact that Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell have had bans rescinded which frees them up to play.

Indeed, McDonnell, managing director of the flourishing Site Crew recruitment company, is even more relieved that Rian O’Neill has also been given a reprieve following a red card offence and will now bring his familiar skills to bear on the game.

“When it comes to championship football in particular, fans want to see the cream of the crop and, in this respect, Rian O’Neill is right up there. He is one of those players that you will willingly pay in to watch,” says McDonnell.

And he is convinced that Stefan Campbell will also have a massive impact on proceedings.

“I think he has created a huge impression by the manner in which he has been coming off the bench and helping Armagh to get the vital scores that have helped them to close out games,” points out McDonnell.

“Then you have Aidan Nugent, who is the joint captain, and I believe he is a fantastic footballer.”

McDonnell believes that Armagh have now acquired an additional asset which he thinks could stand them in good stead on Sunday.

“I think there is a look of maturity about the players now. Yes, they had a couple of minor blips in the league, but they were never going to go through that campaign unbeaten anyway. I believe they can go and get a result in Ballybofey,” asserts McDonnell.

“In these high-end inter-county matches the managers are always under pressure to come up trumps but I honestly think that Kieran McGeeney can come good on Sunday.”

Unlike Armagh, Donegal have tasted success in the Ulster Championship in more recent times and, if anything, this has heightened the level of expectation within the county.

“To be honest, I think the expectations are higher than they have ever been in Donegal, so this will bring its own pressures,” points out McDonnell.

With football at U20 and U17 levels flourishing following the switch from the U18 and U20 competitions, McDonnell is impressed by what he views as a large gallery of rising talent.

“My own first experience of representing Armagh was in the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships and, since then, the Minor Championships have held a special place in my heart,” he reveals. “One of the best moments of my GAA career was finding out that I had made the minor panel and it is something that I have cherished ever since.

“Both the confidence and values instilled in me from representing Armagh at minor level fuelled my ambition not just for my playing career but my life also away from the playing field.”

McDonnell believes that this talent will eventually morph into top-class senior material and he pinpoints the spectacular rise to fame of one player in particular.

“A few years ago we were watching Kerry’s David Clifford make the headlines at minor level and we all know now the massive impact he is having,” says McDonnell. “We are always looking out to see who the next up and coming stars will be and hence the huge interests taken in the Minor Championship.”