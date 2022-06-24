Ulster GAA: What time and TV channel for Derry and Armagh’s All-Ireland quarter-finals

Derry GAA's Brendan Rogers (left) celebrates with Shane McGuigan after the team won their firt Ulster championship title since 1998. The team will now take on Clare in this weekend's All-Ireland quarter-finals. Credit: INPHO/Declan Roughan

Two Ulster teams are still in the running for this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship, with Derry taking on Clare and Armagh facing Galway in this weekend’s quarter-finals.

While both counties have previously been considered as underdogs by many in the competition, the two squads have undoubtedly been on separate upward trajectories over recent years.

Rory Gallagher has been building something big with the Oak Leafers since he took charge of the side in 2019, and they shocked bookies’ initial predictions, by claiming their first provincial title in 24 years just last month.

Meanwhile Kieran McGeeney, who captained Armagh to their only All-Ireland victory in 2002, has come under scrutiny in the past as the Orchard County’s manager.

His track record in the championship has been pretty poor in his eight years at the helm of his home county, but he’s definitely proven doubters wrong this season, with prolific wins already against reigning champs Tyrone and of course, their most recent demolition of Donegal.

With all the drama and excitement building, below are details of when and where you catch the Ulster sides as they try to make the leap to the semi-finals.

Derry v Clare

The first of Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-finals sees Derry face Clare at Croke Park. Coverage begins at 3:15pm with throw-in due at 3.45pm.

The game can be streamed live with a NOW Sports Membership. Alternatively, it is being shown on Sky Sports Arena as a double header with the Dublin v Cork quarter-final which throws in at 6.00pm. It will be streamed through the Sky Go app.

Galway v Armagh

Sunday’s action kicks off with Galway and Armagh at GAA headquarters.

Coverage starts at 1.15pm and can be viewed on RTÉ Two. Throw-in time will be at 1.45pm, with Kerry and Mayo will taking place straight after at 4pm.

It will also be streamed on the RTÉ Player and worldwide on GAAGO.

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK and Ireland at a cost of €10.