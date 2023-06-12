Ulster quintet still in running — maybe — for the Championship quarter-finals

Derry skipper Conor Glass is hoping to lead his side to more progress on the All-Ireland front

Seldom in the history of the GAA has the build-up to a competition been dominated to such an extent by the words ‘if’ and ‘maybe’ than the current All-Ireland Football Championship round robin series.

At this point Clare are the only team who have exited the championship’s potential permutations even though they still have to face Donegal this weekend.

With 15 teams still in the hunt including five Ulster sides — Derry, Armagh, Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan — it is safe to say at this juncture that calculators to facilitate score differences will be very much in use next week-end when the final series of round robin matches are staged.

The potential permutations are certainly being aired but no one is taking anything for granted in what many perceive to be the most open All-Ireland title race for several years.

With one team from each of the four round robin groups guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals, this means scoring difference will come into play before eight of these teams meet in preliminary quarter-finals and then, subsequent to this, the winners of these games will meet one of the guaranteed quarter-finalists in that particular stage of the competition.

Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winning defender Justin McNulty is among those taking an avid interest in what he views the most intriguing All-Ireland Championship for some time.

“When you look at things it’s just fascinating,” smiles McNulty, “In Group One you would have to say that Kerry or Mayo could get the guaranteed place in the last eight with maybe the team that does not succeed in this respect joining Cork in the preliminary round.”

“And I think it will be a little more nerve-tingling in Group Two where Galway look like being the frontrunners although I feel that Tyrone and Armagh will have a say. I would suggest that people dismiss Armagh at their peril — their season may not be over when they meet Galway next weekend.”

Justin McNulty predicts a series of intriguing matches

No team has dominated the All-Ireland Championship to the extent that Dublin have over the course of the past decade and their progress in Group Three is being carefully monitored.

They will face Sligo at Kingspan Breffni on Sunday where a win could well thrust the Dubs into the quarter-finals proper leaving Roscommon and Mayo to also advance into the preliminaries.

Dublin have tended to conduct their business under the radar of late but they are still very much in the All-Ireland title reckoning.

Reigning Ulster champions Derry are due to face Clare at Pearse Park, Longford on Saturday night in their last round robin Group Four encounter that could see skipper Conor Glass lead his side to the top of the group.

Derry have already beaten Donegal and drawn with Monaghan to date and look set to secure a second victory over a Clare side that has been struggling of late.

With Monaghan and Donegal also due to go head to head on Saturday there is the possibility that, while Derry are likely to secure the quarter-final place on offer, Monaghan and Donegal will still figure in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Indeed, Ulster’s representation in this sector could be such that the province will make an impact in the All-Ireland quarter-finals proper although a lot depends on the actual pairings that emerge.

Meanwhile, the Tailteann Cup has reached a particularly interesting stage although there was disappointment that the quarter-final draw, which had originally been planned for last night, has benn carried over until this morning.

Cavan, Down, Limerick and Antrim are the teams that have already won the right to have home advantage when they meet the winners of the preliminary quarter-finals in the last eight proper with these matches due to take place on Saturday week

Antrim’s tie is fixed for Corrigan Park, Belfast and already county board officials are urging fans to get behind the side.