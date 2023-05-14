Ulster Senior Football Championship Final: Derry lift Anglo-Celt following dramatic penalty win over Armagh

Derry 1-15 Armagh 0-18 (After extra-time – Derry won 3-1 on penalties)

Tempers flare during the game between Armagh's Aidan Forker and Gareth McKinless of Derry — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Derry's Brendan Rogers punches in to score his side’s first goal of the game — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Derry may have diced with danger in this absorbing Ulster championship decider at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones but when it came to a test of nerve in riveting penalty shoot-out to retain their Ulster crown.

The teams were neck and neck throughout the game and when extra-time failed to separate them, the penalty shoot-out Shane McGuigan, Conor Glass and Ciaran McFaul hit the net to secure a spectacular victory for their side.

And goalkeeper Odhran Lynch played his part by saving two of the Armagh spot-kicks to help retain his side’s dominance in the province.

Derry may have found themselves in the limelight in the build-up to the game but their character and appetite were never in doubt in a game that had a tepid start but built up to a tremendous crescendo.

Derry had seized the initiative in the opening minutes of the game and by the ninth minute they were 1-1 to 0-1 ahead, their goal ng when Brendaan Rogers got his fist to a high, hopeful lob to completely deceive orchard county goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty.

It was an early boost for a Derry side that was under the managerial tutelage of Ciaran Meenagh following the decision of Rory Gallagher to step aside from the role.

With Shane McGuigan and Rian O’Neill trading points, it looked as if Derry might steal a match on their opponents but instead it was Armagh who profited from a sudden blast of possession with Jarly Og Burns and Greg McCabe pilfering points.

And when Rory Grugan was on target with an Armagh free, Derry’s advantage had been trimmed to one point.

But when Rogers and McGuigan hoisted over points, Derry moved clear again before O’Neill and Grugan whipped over points in the 30th and 31st minutes.

At 1-4 to 0-6 the match was delicately balanced and this remained the case at the half-way stage with Gareth McKinless whipping over a point for Derry and O’Neill adding another for Armagh, the Oak Leaf side led by 1-5 to 0-7 at the break.

It remained neck and neck throughout the second-half but in a nerve-shredding finish Armagh eased into a 0-16 to 1-11 win and it was thought they had salvaged the game.

But Derry’s resilience and courage were to stand them in good stead. Points from McGuigan and Niall Toner proved crucial in getting Derry back on terms again at 1-14 to 0-17.

When extra-time failed to separate the sides with the teams once again deadlocked at 1-15 to 0-18 with Lachlan Murray snapping up Derry’s last point, the penalty shoot-out saw Derry convert three of their kicks via Conor Glass, Shane McGuigan and substitute Ciaran McFaul which ensured that they will keep the Anglo-Celt Cup for another year at least.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless 0-1, P McGrogan; C Glass 0-1, B Rogers 1-2; B Herron, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; N Toner 0-2, S McGuigan 0-7, N Loughlin 0-1. Subs: C McFaul for Heron (46), L Murray 0-1 for Loughlin (60), Padraig Cassidy for C Doherty (63).

Armagh: E Rafferty 0-2; C O’Neill 0-1, A McKay, A Forker; C Mackin 0-1, G McCabe 0-1 (f), J Og Burns 0-2, (1f); J Morgan, S McPartlan; J Duffy, B McCambridge, Campbell 0-2, R Grugan 0-2 (2f); A Murnin, R O’Neill 0-5 (2f), C Turbitt 0-1. Subs; S Campbell 0-2 for Grugan (45), A Nugent for McPartlan (45), R McQuillan 0-1 for McCambridge (58), O Conaty for Murnin (58), R Grugan for Duffy(67).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

