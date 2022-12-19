World Cup: Armagh GAA fans at final say ‘Argentina fans are above and beyond the rest – they really think Messi is God’

An Armagh fan who went to the World Cup 2022 final has paid tribute to Argentina fans as being ‘the best in the world’.

Cathal Fearon, pictured above wearing the Orchard county’s GAA jersey at the final, has lived in Qatar, where he works for FIFA, for the past year.

He and his brother Paraic popped up momentarily on television wearing their inter-county colours and their photo soon began circulating on social media, with SDLP politician and former All-Ireland winning Armagh star Justin McNulty amongst those to share it.

"My brother flew over from Melbourne on Monday and we had our Armagh jerseys, thinking let’s try and get on RTÉ,” Cathal said.

"When we got over there we were getting some looks. We were sitting in the Argentina fan section and there were obviously mainly people wearing Argentina jerseys but some were wearing Argentinian club jerseys.

"One lad asked us about ours, but trying to explain what Gaelic football is was a nightmare. So, we just said, ‘Yeah it’s a football team at home’.

The Killeavy native joked: “They asked if people in Ireland played football. We called it soccer and they said ‘no, it’s football’.”

Cathal told the Belfast Telegraph that Sunday’s World Cup win for Argentina over France was sentimental for him for two reasons.

“For me and a lot of the FIFA staff, it was very emotional, because it was just about all of our work and the long hours and it all came to fruition on the night, in the best possible way.

“You get caught up in the emotion too. You see grown men and women crying - even the likes of your granny and granda. And the kids, it’s just bred into them. The kids were giving it everything, it’s their religion. It was a surreal experience.”

The 28-year-old added that nothing could compare to the love Argentinian football fans have for Lionel Messi, who scored two goals from play in the final and secured the Golden Ball award, which is presented to the best player at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

“In the second half Argentina were shooting into the goal we were beside, and it may as well have been God himself.

“You’re seeing grown men in tears because they’re saying, ‘oh he looked at me’. It was honestly a bit surreal.

“I love football and I’ve grown up loving football. It was cool to see him, don’t get me wrong, but some of the people - to them he really is God.

“They have a song and it basically translates to ‘Maradona and Messi are gods of Argentina’. You see them looking up to heaven then looking at Messi. Even now I’m getting goose bumps thinking about it. It was pretty cool.”

Cathal noted that some people asked him if he lived near where the ancestors of Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister are reportedly from – Cushendall.

"I said, ‘aw yeah, definitely’” he laughed.