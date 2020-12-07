Armagh’s All-Ireland celebrations set to be probed by sports body as county denies IRA singing

Ulster Camogie has referred an incident that occurred following a junior All-Ireland final to the sport’s governing body.

It comes as Armagh Camogie strongly denied suggestions that a video clip taken over the weekend showed people associated with the team singing a pro-IRA song.

The video shows celebrations following the county’s All-Ireland Premier Junior final victory over Cavan.

A clip posted on Instagram over the weekend shows people in a dressing room area opening a bottle of champagne while apparently chanting “ooh ah, up the Ra”.

Both Armagh Camogie and Ulster Camogie were sent the video clip for a response.

A statement from Armagh Camogie said they refuted any suggestion that there was any IRA chanting following the match.

“What they were singing was up Armagh. Armagh County Camogie are a sporting body and do not associate ourselves with any political organisation.”

A statement from Ulster Camogie said it had been “made aware of alleged inappropriate behaviour after the All-Ireland Junior Championship final on Saturday, December 5.

“We have referred the matter to the Camogie Association and have no further comment at this time.”

Ulster Unionist councillor for Armagh, Sam Nicholson, expressed his disgust at the idea of any sectarian chants.

“There is no doubt that this was a great sporting achievement by the team and it deserved an evening of celebrations by the team who had just recorded an historic victory in Cavan,” he said.

“However, any glorification of terrorism broadcast across social media sends out a very negative message to not only the unionist community, but anyone who has been affected by IRA terrorism throughout the Troubles.

“It is particularly disappointing because any pro-IRA chants which clearly glorify terrorism show no thoughts or empathy for the victims of terrorism or the offence they would cause.”

He continued: “Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident. In July 2019 members of the Tyrone senior men’s panel were seen on social media hurling sectarian abuse at accordion bands in Aughnacloy.”