Armagh’s sucker punches killed off any momentum we could gain, says frustrated Conor Laverty

Ulster SFC

Disappointment is etched on the face of Down's Micheal Rooney after the game — © ©INPHO/John McVitty

Down manager Conor Laverty has lapped up considerable success at club level with Kilcoo, but has found the going decidedly tough in his first year in charge of Down.

The Mourne County were very unfortunate not to have gained promotion from Division Three of the Allianz League and yesterday they were shown the exit door from the Ulster Championship by neighbours Armagh in an absorbing semi-final at Clones.

Yet at the end of what was a sobering experience for himself and his team Laverty retained his quiet dignity and displayed his affable disposition in taking stock of the situation.

“This time last week we were in our dressing-room in Pairc Esler celebrating our win over Donegal, but that is football,” said Laverty.

“The lads are very disappointed with this setback against Armagh, but we have to take it on the chin. We have been on the start of a journey here and we knew that Armagh were going to be a very tough proposition.”

“They have been in Division One over this past number of years and have acquired a great deal of experience as a result. That experience showed in this match and we have to accept that.”

Down manager Conor Laverty looks dejected after losing to Armagh — © ©INPHO/John McVitty

The concession of two first-half goals proved a big blow to Down’s morale and they were never able to make up the deficit something that Laverty acknowledged.

“The first-half goals were certainly a setback because that left us behind at half-time,” reflected Laverty,

“Every time we maybe began to look threatening they were able to land sucker punches on us and that did not help.”

“We honestly thought at one stage that we getting a foothold back in the game, but that did not prove to be the case. They kept the scores coming and in championship football in particular a leeway can be hard to make up.”

The Down boss is already turning his attention to the remainder of the inter-county season and is hopeful that encouraging signs could be just round the corner.

Down's Ross Carr and Andrew Gilmore trudge off at the final whistle — © ©INPHO/John McVitty

“We naturally would just love to still be in contention for the Ulster crown and indeed the Sam Maguire Cup so we have to put our energies into the Tailteann Cup. The truth is that we have a lot of learning to do when all is said and done,” admitted Laverty.

“Going forward we will reassess and analyse where we are and then take things from there. There were parts of this game against Armagh that were good from our perspective, but overall they were the better team. We’ll knuckle down now and try and do our best to salvage something from the remainder off the season. The boys are still keen and that’s important.”

“We have to keep as positive as we can and show spirit and togetherness.