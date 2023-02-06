Balance is crucial on way forward for Tyrone’s Brian Dooher

Gaelic Games

While all around there was chat of Tyrone suffering a prolonged hangover from 2021’s All-Ireland win, joint-manager Brian Dooher was not buying it.

“Everyone has an opinion, our boys have done the work, we’re by no means the finished article,” he begins.

“Every day we lose we aren’t bad, somewhere in between is the reality. It’s a matter of putting a bit of perspective on these things.

“Sometimes people run with themselves, everyone wants a story none more so than yourselves. That’s what people thrive on. We can’t control what anybody writes, we can only control what we do out there and whatever people can interpret from that, that’s entirely up to themselves.”

As for his own perspective, he has an answer that borders on Buddhism.

“You have to put a balance on it. We want to win and everything’s great, you can lose the run of yourself. Whenever you lose you can get despondent and equally that’s not the appropriate response either,” he states.

“It’s getting the balance in between, you take the good from it, try to learn from it and take the learnings into next day.

“Everyone sees the scoreline and that’s what matters, but we’re looking for the performance and everyone to give an honest effort in. Once you get that, that’s as good as you can get.”

His opposite number, Paddy Carr, felt remarkably similar.

“That builds character,” he said of Donegal’s loss.

“There is nobody feeling sorry for themselves in there. We are disappointed for the people who made the journey, but we are way better than that.”