BBC make bold move to bring Joe Brolly back onto the box

Telling it like it is: Joe Brolly’s straight-talking punditry has made him popular with armchair GAA fans

An interesting sub-plot to any potential GAA intercounty season, should it materialise, will be a potential ratings war with Joe Brolly poised to pop up in a revamped BBC NI panel.

This comes at a time when the Belfast Telegraph can reveal that the broadcaster is in an advanced stage of negotiations to screen more Ulster Championship games live than ever before.

It's understood that the GAA and BBC NI Head of Sport Neil Brittain have established a strong rapport, with Brittain impressing during contract negotiations with his enthusiasm.

The GAA are believed to be considering the possibility of allowing BBC NI to screen Ulster Championship games live even if RTÉ and SKY TV had been assigned coverage.

If this comes to pass, Brolly will go up against his former employees in a ratings war.

The former Derry player had his contract with RTÉ terminated shortly after the drawn All-Ireland football final last year between Kerry and Dublin, during which he accused referee David Gough of having being influenced by 'Kerry propaganda' after he sent off Dublin defender Jonny Cooper on a second yellow card in the first half.

By the time of the replay, Brolly was removed from his usual slot and soon after he revealed that there was a decision taken by RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett to sever all ties, amidst revelations of fractured working relationships with other members of The Sunday Game programme.

The future of a 2020 All-Ireland Championship season is very much on the brink, but during recent months, BBC NI have made significant moves to develop their coverage.

In recent weeks, they have devoted more coverage to the opening rounds of local club Championship than ever before, albeit in a unique set of circumstances. The market has become crowded with most counties now opting to live stream their Championship games at a price to fans who cannot attend games due to crowd restrictions.

Despite his ousting by RTÉ, Brolly hasn't missed any involvement in the punditry world as he was snapped up by Eir for their coverage of the Allianz Leagues and took off where he left off.

Previously, the two-time All-Star was an outspoken opponent of subscription-based stations and had written often of this. He also mocked the coverage of other broadcasters, reserving opprobrium for SKY TV, while also poking fun at BBC NI for what he felt was a lack of humour, or scripted coverage.

However, at the season launch of Eir, he admitted that he felt he wanted to be part of the 'national conversation.'

"I was surprised by how enthusiastic I was when I got the call from Eir. I didn't expect to get a call from anybody. And when I got the call, I could feel instinctively that I'd like to do it," said Brolly at the time.

"But the RTÉ stuff, I was very hurt by that. I was there for 20 years. I had dealt with previous Heads of Sport like Glen Killane or Ryle Nugent and these were guys who I never saw.

"They'd text you every now and then and say, 'That was great telly'. You'd meet them at the negotiations.

"It was made absolutely clear - 'Do what you do. Don't offend the laws of libel but aside from that, the floor is yours.' And that's what fostered the public conversation. Whatever it was, whether you were right or wrong, that's what made for conversation."

He was critical of RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett as well as the general direction and tone of The Sunday Game programme since the Monaghan man took up his role in April of 2018.

"It became about blandness and statistics," he claimed. "I'm not against statistics. I've been taking teams at the club all the way up, we're very ambitious and we know there's a place for statistics in that realm.

"But in the public conversation, on RTÉ, when you've got a mother with young kids watching it for the fun, when you have an old farmer somewhere, the lads taking a drink in the bar, they don't want to know about the productivity rate of Cork in the first half.

"I used to make that point, why don't we do what the NBA do? They make a point of TV being about false friendship. You're sitting there on your sofa and you're enjoying it, this is fun. The statistics go in a box in the corner and that's the extent of it."

McBennett answered those criticisms, stating: "The decision with regard to Joe's contract was taken before the first drawn game. (It wasn't down to) one thing in isolation but a combination of examples.

"One of the statements Joe made was that the manipulation of public opinion is great fun when you pit X against Y and throw in a few grenades. That's where I have the divergence with regard to pundits.

"I don't believe in the manipulation of public opinion.

"I believe in standards that are informed, that are based in some sort of fact, not statistical data that has to be churned out but based in fact."

Brolly remains a big draw for many viewers, and more complaints were lodged with RTÉ over his exclusion than over the initial comments he made during the drawn All-Ireland final.