Brave Glen suffer narrow loss to Kilmacud in All-Ireland Club football final

Kilmacud 1-11 Glen 1-9

A game that right down to the death, Glen could have redeemed themselves and won it all in almost the very last kick of the ball.

After slipping two points behind in the closing stages, they went on the hunt for a goal. A hanging ball was cast towards the Kilmacud goal by Eunan Mulholland. Emmett Bradley was under it but it broke.

And fell kindly to Conor Glass. He made a strong connection and sent it to the bottom corner, with an Ian Rush style sidefoot. But Kilmacud Crokes goalkeeper Conor Ferris was equal to it, launching himself full length to tip it around the post.

From the resulting ‘45’, Danny Tallon drilled it low to Conleth McGuckian. He turned and fired a shot toward goal, but it bounced wide.

Glen finally ran out of chances in a game where they were just as good as the winners.

The game was a mere 34 seconds when Kilmacud lost possession when a bounce by Shane Walsh went wrong for him and Michael Warnock took the ball.

Jack Doherty launched the counter-attack and it reached Danny Tallon in an advanced position. A dummy for a shot had Micheál Mullin buying it and Tallon bounced and headed for goal. Cillian O’Shea gave chase, but Tallon showed his strength by holding him off with a straight arm before lashing high into the net beyond Conor Ferris.

Further points arrived from Alex Doherty and Emmet Bradley in the first quarter with Kilmacud’s only response coming from Craig Dyas.

The second quarter began with a penalty for Crokes, Shane Cunningham played inside with a backdoor pass and as he shaped to shoot, Ryan Dougan’s timing was a fraction off and he got plenty of the man and none of the ball, with referee Derek O’Mahoney in no doubt as to the punishment.

Shane Walsh drilled it to Connlan Bradley’s right and thereafter Glen lost their way. From the very next kickout, Walsh pinched the ball and while that move ended up with a Dyas wide, the pattern began.

Glen simply could not get the ball into their own hands, despite trying a decent variation of kickouts. What told more than anything else was the differential in power, with the likes of Rory O’Carroll ploughing through any challenges offered.

Rumours of a touch of tonsilitis affecting Conor Glass also made sense as he was below his usual aerobic levels.

Having got the kickout strategy right for the second half, they were two points up with just twelve minutes on the clock. But Kilmacud were not to be denied with the last four points, two of them from Galway All-Star, Shane Walsh.

GLEN: Connlan Bradley; C Mulholland, R Dougan, C Carville; T Flannagan, M Warnock, E Mulholland; C Glass, E Bradley 0-2, 1f; E Doherty, J Doherty 0-1, C Convery; A Doherty 0-2, 1m, D Tallon 1-3, 2f, C McGuckian 0-1

Subs: S O’Hara for Convery (37m), P Gunning for A Doherty (59m)

KILMACUD: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O’Brien 0-1; A McGowan, R O’Carroll, A Jones; B Shovlin, C Dias 0-1; C O’Shea, S Cunningham 0-2, P Mannion 0-1f; H Kenny, D Mullin 0-2, S Walsh 1-3, 1-0 pen, 2f, 1x’45’

Subs: C O’Connor for Kenny (47m), S Horan for Jones (50m), L Ward for Cunningham (57m), T Fox for Mannion (63m), C Casey for D Mullin (63m)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)