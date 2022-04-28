Brendan Rogers has shown his commitment to the Derry cause and is now primed to help them cause an upset against Tyrone

Brendan Rogers underlined his renowned commitment to Slaughtneil when he left a sick bed to help the side power past Dunloy in the Ulster senior hurling championship final last December.

Waterford and Munster champions Ballygunner may have subsequently deprived the Derry kingpins of a helping of All-Ireland glory but hardly had he set his hurley aside than Rogers was fully immersing himself in the Oak Leaf campaign in Division Two of the Allianz Football League.

His herculean efforts in defence helped take the side to within a whisker of booking a place in Division One for next year but, rather than focus on what was ultimately a frustrating failure, Rogers immediately set his sights on the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

And when he runs out to face Tyrone in the last quarter-final tie at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday, his steely determination will come to the fore as he bids to help the side try to end a provincial title famine that stretches back to 1998.

Indeed, Rogers has experienced a litany of ‘near misses’ in the championship to date but the fact that he has nothing # to show for his sustained efforts makes him all the more determined to alter the landscape.

Reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions Tyrone will be in the opposite corner on Sunday, determined to retain a firm grasp on their two trophies, and Rogers accepts that Derry face a mammoth task.

“Tyrone will be up for battle but we are very focused on this one. We want to try and atone for just missing out on promotion in the league,” he declares .

With Derry facing into a huge test, Rogers will be at the heart of a defence that must cope with the wiles and finishing skills of Darren McCurry, Conor McKenna and Darragh Canavan in particular.

Yet Derry themselves are not short on fire power. Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner and Lachlan Murray are all capable of troubling the Red Hands back division to a considerable degree, conscious that any further loss of credibility could have its own repercussions.

Rogers and his Slaughtneil colleague Chrissy McKaigue look certain to be handed key roles in striving to blunt Tyrone’s attacking edge.

In this context, McKaigue could find himself going toe to toe with McCurry, while Rogers may be detailed to shadow McKenna, who created such a huge impact after he arrived into the fray as a half-time substitute against Fermanagh.

And when the threat that Niall Sludden and Cathal McShane are capable of offering is also taken into account, it can be quickly seen that Rogers and his defensive colleagues will have their work cut out in what is likely to be a titanic struggle.

Certainly Derry manager Rory Gallagher, who has crafted a team that is capable of reaching a new peak on Sunday, is fully aware that Tyrone will not be taking their foot off the accelerator.

“The important thing from our perspective is that we try and impose the way we play with and without the ball,” explains Gallagher.

“Tyrone possess scoring threats all over the pitch when you think about it. For our part, we like to think that we have good finishers across the pitch too but they will require to be on top of their game on Sunday. You don’t get too many chances against Tyrone because of the way in which they play.”