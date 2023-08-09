‘Bullish’ Conor McKenna closes in on 100 AFL appearances after successful second coming

Tyrone All-Ireland SFC winner Conor McKenna looks set to remain Down Under for the foreseeable future as he closes in on his 100th AFL appearance.

Some eyebrows were raised when McKenna, who helped the Red Hand to reach the All-Ireland summit in 2021, made his second coming with the oval ball this season but it has been a sensational success.

Having played with the Essendon Bombers in his first AFL stint (2015-2020), the 27-year-old went on to sign for the Brisbane Lions and he has featured prominently in their 20 games so far this season.

McKenna will bring up the century of AFL caps on Saturday when the third-placed Lions host Adelaide at the Gabba while he has also earned a two-year contract extension for his performances thus far.

McKenna's polished displays this time around may have surprised some but he was "bullish" about what he could do.

"I was pretty bullish," McKenna told the Brisbane Lions website. "I wanted to play as many games as possible. My first goal was to play round one, get in the team, tick that off the list and then build consistent football.

“Coming back I was hoping I would hit (100 games) at some point, whether it was this year or in a couple of years. It’s obviously a good achievement…and I’m very proud of what I’ve done.”

McKenna played an integral role with Tyrone's Sam Maguire success two years ago but the Eglish clubman admits that he found the transition back to Gaelic Football a difficult one.

"When I first went home, I didn't do any gym work for two years. I'm not a massive fan of gym, so I had a break," McKenna said.

"I probably lost three or four kilos of muscle mass, so that was probably the main thing coming back here, getting back in the gym on a daily basis.

"I actually struggled (with the running) going back home to play Gaelic. You don't really get a break in Gaelic. It goes for 70 minutes and normally you don't come off. AFL at least you get a break once a quarter, which is pretty good."

The Lions are in contention for a top-two place with three rounds of the regular season remaining as McKenna chases that elusive Premiership medal but his rapid progress may put paid to any hope of a Tyrone return.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher had their new three-year term ratified on Monday night as they hope to scale the heights of 2021 again over the coming seasons, although that will likely be without McKenna.