Caitrin Dobbin can point way into Ulster decider for Antrim against Derry

Caitrin Dobbin can lead the way on the scoring front for Antrim when they take on Derry

The explosive finishing power of Caitrin Dobbin will be required when Antrim confront Derry in the Armagh City Hotel Ulster Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final at Portglenone today (12.30pm).

Dobbin’s name frequently comes to the fore when Antrim are making progress, and today the team will look to her scoring power to help them hurdle a Derry side which has been showing improvement of late.

Consistency has perhaps been Dobbin’s biggest strength as she has continued to play a big part in helping to keep the Saffrons to the fore, but they won’t be taking anything for granted against their Oak Leaf County opponents.

A healthy rivalry has flourished between the counties in recent years, and this will certainly be in evidence today given that a place in the provincial Final is at stake.

Yet Antrim are by no means a one-trick pony. Dobbin is certainly an influential figure but when it is considered that Roisin McCormick, Aine Magill, Siobhan McKillop and former Slaughtneil player Shannon Graham all bring their own individual firepower to the table, it can be quickly seen why the team remains in the limelight.

Down and Fermanagh will meet in the Ulster Junior Camogie Championship at Tempo tomorrow (2.00pm), where the home side will be hoping to make up ground following their defeats in last year’s Ulster and All-Ireland Junior Finals.

In the Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship, struggling Donegal will hope to gain a crumb of comfort from their meeting with Cavan tomorrow.

If Donegal’s problems have been on the field of play lately, then Cavan’s have been highlighted because of issues off it.

Nonetheless, the team appear to be primed for a battle with Maxie Curran’s side. Indeed, Cavan have shown they have spirit and hunger but they will need all their scoring power if they are to get past a Donegal outfit that are finding life difficult just now.