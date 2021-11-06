Calling the shots… Declan Bogue’s weekend GAA predictions

BURREN v KILCOO

1pm, Sunday, Pairc Esler

The big two are back in the Down final. Kilcoo’s overall excellence speaks for itself with eight out of the last nine county titles and every time you feel they might have too many miles on the clock, they produce another brace of players from their under-age system who instantly gel with those around them.

A lot of Burren hopes hinge around the availability of their county star Liam Kerr, who injured his shoulder in a tough county semi-final against Clonduff. Most of the Burren games have been like that this year and manager Jim McCorry, who spent a few fruitful seasons in charge of Kilcoo, will know the value of coming through a series of tight matches.

The Magpies have similarly been tested with Carryduff taking them to a replay in the quarter-final and they had to scrap for their lives in the semi-final against a doughty Ballyholland side. They have also beefed up their backroom team for this season with the inclusion of former Tyrone player and Donegal coach Richard Thornton.

On the balance of things, you look at the star quality of the Kilcoo veterans such as the Johnston brothers and Conor Laverty in attack. They simply know how to feel their way around these games and will be hard to stop.

VERDICT: Kilcoo

DERRY FOOTBALL FINAL

GLEN v SLAUGHTNEIL

2pm, Sunday, Celtic Park

It would be a stretch to say this is the final that everyone wanted in Derry, but there is something spectacularly beguiling about a decider between Glen, from the town of Maghera, and Slaughtneil, from the hinterlands. Families and relationships are dotted throughout the respective line-ups and there is something incredible at stake with Glen aiming to land their first ever John McLaughlin Cup.

Slaughtneil are still one of the biggest names in Ulster and indeed football on the island. Their wins are seldom facile in nature and they had to work hard to beat Eoghan Rua in the earlier rounds while a youthful Lavey took them to extra-time in the semi-final. As ever, they will have the experience of the McKaigue brothers in defence, the creativity of Christopher Bradley and the finishing power of Shane McGuigan.

Glen are managed this year by Malachy O’Rourke, who has brought along Ryan Porter. Conor Glass is the man to watch out for, with support coming from Alex Doherty and Ciaran McFaul. An historic day awaits.

VERDICT: Glen

DONEGAL FOOTBALL FINAL

NAOMH CONAILL v ST EUNAN’S

3.15pm, Sunday, Ballybofey

It’s a first final in six years for St Eunan’s, who are going up against a team battle-hardened and immensely experienced in Naomh Conaill, who are eyeing three in a row.

Their semi-final win over Kilcar was shrouded in controversy with a late Patrick McBrearty goal ruled out. Charles McGuinness, nephew of the famous Jim, has emerged as a totemic figure for them coming deeper from full-forward while they are sprinkled with vast experience in the shape of Anthony Thompson.

St Eunan’s manager Rory Kavanagh will be acutely aware of what Naomh Conaill bring with their game based on turnovers. Stopping it is another matter.

VERDICT: Naomh Conaill

MONAGHAN FOOTBALL FINAL

SCOTSTOWN v TRUAGH

2.30pm, Sunday, Clones

Novelties are a precious element of Club Championships, but this pairing is something special even for all that.

Scotstown are an illustrious club with their own separate training facilities and boasting a former GAA President and Director-General, as well as their 20 Championships. They have a wealth of talent with the Hughes brothers, Rory Beggan and Conor McCarthy.

Tomorrow they meet their neighbours Truagh, who under the management of former Tyrone player Pascal Canavan are targeting their first Mick Duffy Cup.

VERDICT: Scotstown

CAVAN FOOTBALL FINAL

RAMOR v GOWNA

3pm, Sunday, Kingspan Breffni

Gowna return to the big time after slipping away out of contention over the last two decades. One man who bridges that gap is the immensely popular Mark McKeever and his side are widely fancied to capture the Oliver Plunkett Cup.

VERDICT: Gowna

TYRONE HURLING FINAL

EOGHAN RUADH v EIRE OG

3pm, Saturday, Healy Park

This is the 10th consecutive time these two meet in the final and Eire Og are the current holders. There’s very little to separate them.

VERDICT: Eire Og

ARMAGH HURLING FINAL

KEADY v MIDDLETOWN

1.45pm, Sunday, Athletic Grounds

In recent years, this has become the preserve of Middletown. As keen as Keady will be to knock them off their perch, they will need another massive afternoon from Conor Corvan, who hit 2-6 in the semi-final against Sean Tracey’s, but Middletown are and have been a class apart in recent times with Dean Gaffney in serious form.

VERDICT: Middletown