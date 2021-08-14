Can maverick Cormac Costello help Dublin stave off Mayo uprising?

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Dublin v Mayo – today 6pm

Unsung hero: Cormac Costello has had his ups and downs as a Dublin player. Credit: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Will they? Could it be? Is this it? Like, really, really it?

Can Mayo do it? Sure, Dublin are off-colour, but are they that off-colour?

Tyrone’s Covid woes have with some courtesy, cleared the stage for Dublin-Mayo. As any meeting of these two should be.

Unflinching pragmatists as they are, the turf accountants are unmoved by theories abounding. Dublin are still strong favourites. Give us a minute to go round the loop first and we’ll end up back at that point.

The winning margins in their three Leinster Championship games this year (8, 6 and 8) are considerably behind last year’s (11, 21, 21) and even further back on Jim Gavin’s last year in charge of 2019 (26, 15, 16).

Scholars of the Dublin football team have noticed a trend from the Jim Gavin-Dessie Farrell handover. In creating the team that are gradually tailing off, Gavin emphasised the need for players to fulfil their academic potential.

Whenever he was in one of his frequent reflective moods, he never missed the chance to talk up the need for players to be spinning the plates of academia, relationships and sporting commitments. That there was far more to life than football.

All true. All sensible. All fair.

After they had landed their fifth consecutive title, it became something several took to heart. Dessie Farrell inherited a team bloated like Foie gras by success.

Suddenly, there was more to life. Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey had taken gap years before but there’s a semi-permanence to their absence now. Kevin McManamon put his work commitments with the Irish Olympic boxers ahead of his sporting ones this summer. The virtual certainty of Stephen Cluxton’s retirement – Farrell will refuse to stand accused as the man that ended his career – hovers like The Ghost of Banquo at Macbeth’s Banquet.

Into this void, comes Cormac Costello. In an attack shorn of made men, he has stepped up and deputised the free-taking duties until Dean Rock returned.

Mayo know all about the 27-year-old teacher from Whitehall Colmcilles. A polished minor talent in 2011 he put down a number of lying years until he exploded in 2016. Despite the benefit of two Mayo own goals in the first drawn final, Dublin were struggling for any authority.

Bernard Brogan was benched for the replay. Kevin McManamon had a rare start, but by the 56th minute Gavin reached for Costello and he reeled off two almost identical points — coming into the D for a shot off his left foot – within a couple of minutes to give Dublin a three-point cushion.

When Mayo once again broke like waves against Dublin they kept out any scores for 11 minutes; Costello again that pushing the knife into their ribs.

The stats should have been with Mayo that day – 50-50% possession and Mayo conceded just 18 frees to Dublin’s 31, while they converted nine frees to Dublin’s eight.

They forced two more turnovers (28) than Dublin. If they were in the mood to set Key Performance Indicators, they might have thought those numbers optimistic.

Sometimes you have to throw in a maverick.

Within the panel, Costello would gravitate towards a similar minded individual in Diarmuid Connolly. Both men’s motivation came from what could be created from little.

Val Andrews, probably one of the last Dublin football figures who are prepared to say anything interesting nowadays, has watched the development closely.

“Last year he was brought on against Laois (Leinster semi final) and scored 0-7. In the Leinster final against Meath, he was the fourth sub brought in by Dessie. What would you think?” he asks.

“How can you be so far down the pecking order, what do you have to do, like? “It must be frustrating enough when you get thrown into a box, told that you are a ‘finisher’ or that David Fairclough thing of a super-sub.”

Hang on, though. Does that notion that you have to be arm in arm on the pitch for Amhrán na bhFiann still apply in the iPad analysis age?

“That is deeply rooted in all players. The culture of a team, where we are all together and some players will do a few minutes, it will be established that you have ‘finishers.’

“But don’t tell me on a personal level that every player doesn’t want to play 70 minutes,” says Andrews.

“It’s all set in the science that governs the game now.

“The game goes on with physical effort exerted. The ball in play, all these effects. Fatigue. Intensity.

“Levels drop, people are tired so therefore the substitutions policy, just like rugby, is based on science.

“Costello deserves huge credit for sticking at it. It hasn’t gone smoothly for him since the start of his senior career.

“From the minor star he was, and you might expect him to be an established starter. There is no answer as to why he isn’t.”

Well, he’s here now, leading the line.