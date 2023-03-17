Captain Eoin McElholm leads the way as Omagh CBS sink Summerhill to win the Hogan Cup

Omagh CBS 6-16 Summerhill College 3-8

Omagh CBS bridged a 16-year gap at Croke Park on Friday afternoon when they produced a power-packed display to win their second Hogan Cup title at the expense of Summerhill College, Sligo.

It was a contest that the Tyrone lads dominated from start to finish and the margin of victory in no way flattered them.

A blistering first half display from Omagh CBS saw them effectively have one hand on the silverware by the break as they established a commanding 3-8 to 0-4 lead.

They defended well and when they attacked they did so at pace and their opponents simply had no answer to it. Three first half goals was a great return but the Tyrone lads could well have raised at least two more green flags such was their dominance.

Team Captain Eoin McElholm played like a real leader and he had the game’s opening score after only 20 seconds with a confident strike after going past a couple of challenges. In the fifth minute Omagh winners grabbed their first goal when Ruairi McCullagh exchanged passes with Charlie Donnelly before going past a couple of challenges to fire into the net.

Donnelly then tagged on a point before Summerhill opened their account in the sixth minute through Shea O’Neill. McElholm tagged on a point before Omagh grabbed their second goal in the 11th minute when McElholm provided the assist for wing half back Tomas Haigney to finish in style.

Ronan Niland and Eli Rooney had Summerhill points while at the other end of the field their keeper Donnchadh O’Brien saved well from Conor Owens. McElholm and Donnelly added points for Omagh before the latter found Liam Og Mossey with a great pass and he got their third goal in the 25th minute.

With Callum Daly pushing forward at every opportunity the Summerhill defence continued to come under pressure and the hard working Owens had the final two points of the half the second of which came after a McElholm rocket had come back off the crossbar.

Owens continued where he had left off on the restart kicking his side’s first three points including a superb free from out on the right wing under the Hogan Stand. Niland and substitute Jamie Walsh had Summerhill points with the hard working Mossey on target at the other end of the field. Omagh CBS ran the bench and the Sligo lads struck for two quick goals from Shea O’Neill and substitute Connor Flynn going into the final ten minutes.

The damage was done though and they proved to be only consolation scores as Omagh closed out the game in style.

Captain McElholm took his personal haul to 2-5 with two majors. Flynn got a goal for Summerhill College right at the end but it was Omagh’s day as they took the title in style.

Omagh CBS: C McAneney, N Farry, B McMenamin, S Kerr, C Donnelly, C Daly, T Haigney (1-0), E Donaghy, C Donnelly (0-2), C Watson, E McElholm (2-5) L McCullagh, R McCullagh (2-2, 1 “45”), C Owens (0-5, 1F), L Og Mossey (1-1). Subs: N McCarney (0-1) for Watson, D McCallan for L McCullagh, B Gallagher for Farry, C McConnell for Kerr, C O’Hagan for Donaghy

Summerhill College, Sligo: D O’Brien, R O’Callaghan, E Keane, R O’Hehir,

J Campbell, J Donlon (0-1, “45”), R O’Kelly-Lynch, D Walsh, P O’Brien, M McDaniel (0-1), R Niland (0-2, 1F), M Carroll, S O’Neill (1-1), E Rooney (0-2), G Lynch. Subs: J Walsh (0-1) for Carroll, C Flynn (2-0) for Lynch, P Kerins for Campbell, C O’Dowd for O’Neill

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)