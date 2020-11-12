Casement Park build cost estimate set to rise further before construction begins

A senior official told an Assembly committee that construction work was likely to begin at the end of 2021.

Spiralling cost estimates of redeveloping Casement Park are likely to increase further before the build finally gets under way, MLAs have been told.

The predicted cost of the long-delayed project has already risen from £77 million to £112 million in the last seven years.

Senior Department for Communities (DfC) official Tracy Meharg said that 55% of that increase was due to inflation and the other 45% reflected design changes necessitated by a successful legal challenge against the original plans.

Ms Meharg explained that the new design involved enclosing the stadium on all sides and sinking it deeper into the ground – changes that were more expensive to deliver.

She explained that part of the rising price tag could also be explained by the department’s ongoing commitment to pay salary costs of key project figures within the GAA.

Casement Park currently lies derelict and unused (Liam McBurney/PA)

Giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee, the DfC official said construction was unlikely to begin until the end of 2021 at the earliest.

“The £112 (million) was an estimate at a moment time,” she said.

“Time equals money. There is no doubt that the final costs will not be £112 million.

“And we can’t actually get a final cost until such time as we have clarity when the planning permission is finalised because there’s obviously a spectrum of things that could impact the timing before construction happens.”

Ms Meharg said while the impact of Covid-19 may affect the build cost, she expressed hope the worst of the pandemic would be over by the time work began.

The GAA’s efforts to develop the old stadium site in west Belfast have been mired in controversy, with initial planning approval for a 38,000-capacity venue quashed by the High Court in 2014 following a challenge by nearby residents.

Last month, Stormont infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon recommended for approval a revised plan for a 34,000-plus venue.

That did not signify the end of the planning process.

A Notice of Opinion to approve was then issued to Belfast City Council and Ulster GAA.

If those bodies formally agree with the decision, all relevant parties will then work to finalise a planning agreement on how to proceed with the rebuild.

Once that is concluded, Ms Mallon will issue final planning approval.

Caral Ni Chuilin has told the GAA it must increase its financial contribution to the stadium project (Niall Carson/PA)

There then remains the prospect of that decision also being challenged by way of a judicial review.

Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin is responsible for delivering the project.

Around £10.6 million has already been spent on the development phase.

The GAA originally committed to contributing £15 million of the initial £77 million overall project estimate.

Ms Ni Chuilin has made clear that she expects the organisation to contribute more to reflect the increases cost estimate.

Ms Meharg said negotiations with the GAA over its financial contribution were ongoing.

“We haven’t completed negotiations with the GAA yet on that,” she told MLAs.

“I think that we all recognise that the increase in cost is challenging.”