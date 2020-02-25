Casement Park needs extra £33m, Stormont Executive told

A computer generated image of the proposed redevelopment of the ground

The Executive has been asked to front up another £33million to build Casement Park, it has been revealed.

It comes after a renewed pledge was made to complete the proposed redevelopment in west Belfast.

A letter from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey dated February 17 has now stated extra funds are needed on top of the original £77.5m estimated in 2012, according to the BBC's Stephen Nolan Radio Ulster programme.

At the time, the government set aside £110m to cover the development of the dormant Casement Park along with Ravenhill and Windsor Park.

Speaking on Monday, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said Stormont's budget is currently around £600m short of the basic requirements put forward by departments – not including commitments made in the New Decade, New Approach deal and the Executive’s aspirations.

He said the delivery of the Stormont budget has now been postponed until the end of March, following on from the delivery of the Westminster budget.

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen, who is a member of the Communities committee, said political representatives know that difficult decisions will have to be made when it comes to healthcare, education and infrastructure.

"I think that we should be delivering projects on time. We can't repeatedly be going back to the Treasury to ask for top ups, we need to be fiscally responsible and live within our means.

"This will be a decision ultimately for the Executive. I believe the Casement park project should be delivered within the budget.

"A 50% increase on the public purse is not realistic."

The Casement Park redevelopment has been delayed by a number of factors, including a 2014 High Court case following local objections, leading to new plans for a smaller ground. The lack of an Executive later impacted a slow-moving planning process.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said the redevelopment in his constituency is the only stadium within the regional strategy that is yet to be delivered.

He said the party will be seeking meetings with stakeholders including the GAA to discuss advancing the project.

"The money for Casement Park is from a separate pot of money - capital funding - that is specific to infrastructure projects and should not be confused with other funding," he said.

"The development of Casement Park will have a positive impact in the lives of people in the area providing opportunities for residents and businesses around investment and job creation opportunities for west Belfast."

In January, Ms Hargey met with GAA officials at Casement Park to discuss future plans for the project.

The chairperson of the Casement Park project Tom Daly said he warmly welcomed the commitment within New Decade New Approach to seeing the completion of the new provincial stadium.

"It is a reflection of their commitment to the project and to the sporting and economic benefits that a new Casement Park will provide that the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey and the Minister of Finance Conor Murphy visited the site within their first few days in office," he said.

"We will continue to work closely with the Department for Infrastructure to conclude the planning assessment, as we look forward to delivering an iconic stadium for Gaels throughout Ulster."

The GAA originally offered £15m as part of the project and earlier in February confirmed they would not be offering extra funding after costs escalated.

The Department for Communities and the GAA have been asked for a response.