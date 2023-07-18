Casement Park rebuild set to cost double original estimate

Earlier this week, the Department for Communities — in conjunction with the GAA’s Ulster Council — put the construction contract to redevelop the famous west Belfast ground out to tender.

The document confirmed that the cost for “design, development and construction of the Casement Park Stadium new build for Ulster Council” will range between £112m and £140m, not including VAT.

With the GAA having confirmed they will put forward no more than £15m into paying for the redevelopment, that means, with VAT added on, £153m could be required from the public purse.

It’s hoped that the reconstructed 34,500-capacity stadium will stage top GAA fixtures and at least four games at Euro 2028, should the UK and Ireland win the bidding contest for the major international tournament.

In the initial plans for Casement Park a decade ago, Stormont promised to inject £62.5m into the project with the then total cost £77m.

But now the Belfast Telegraph understands that the UK Government will pay the surplus £91m for the new stadium, with the Belfast ground seen as a key element of the five-nation bid for the European Championships.

The tender document says the huge increase in cost is down to inflation and modifications to the original plan.

The tender read: “The anticipated cost for the contractor to deliver remaining works required under the modified contract has been assessed and is expected to be in the range of £112m to £140m.

“This represents an increase of between c.£52m and c.£80m above the original contract value, which was estimated at c.£60m.

“Such increase in costs can be broadly attributed to inflation since the time of contract award, the cost of design changes and other additional costs associated with the implementation of the proposed modification.”

The ground will also be smaller than first imagined, with the proposed capacity reduced to 34,500. This change was made to minimise the risk of plan being rejected.

The tender explained: “The design has been modified to reduce the capacity of the stadium from approximately 38,000 to 34,500 and incorporate a 360˚ circulation zone around the proposed structure, accommodated by a change to the topography and insertion of a mezzanine standing terrace

“After the original grant of planning permission was quashed in 2015, in particular because of the planning authority’s failure to correctly assess traffic and related implications of a 38,000 capacity stadium, GAA had no alternative but to alter the design so as to meet this new approach to emergency evacuation, as well as dealing with traffic issues and minimising the risk of a new planning application being rejected or challenged. This process (and associated legal challenges) resulted in five years’ delay.”

With planning permission already in place, it’s hoped that construction will start in 2024 and be completed by 2026.