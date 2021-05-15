Cathal McShane is the key to firing Tyrone to new heights, says Brian McGuigan

The first time we saw what Tyrone could have made of themselves, the potential for the third team that Mickey Harte was preparing to put the finishing touches to, came in Castlebar in November.

It was then that Conor McKenna, not long returned to Tyrone after an impressive AFL career with Essendon Bombers, dovetailed with young Darragh Canavan, a man unburdened by the family name.

As it happens, the final piece of the jigsaw was missing. Cathal McShane had an horrendous leg injury in February and suffered a setback, having to get another operation last August. It left Tyrone not quite where they needed to be for the knockout Ulster Championship game in Ballybofey and, in short order, out of the competition and Mickey Harte out of the job he had held from the end of 2002.

Read more Neighbours McGinley and Harte set for sideline battle

There is a belief out there with Harte gone, Tyrone can release the handbrake. That a glorious new chapter in their history will be written by the new joint management of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who previously led the Under-21s to the 2015 All-Ireland title, to the background noise of shackles being thrown off.

“The one man who is key to the thing gelling together is Cathal McShane,” says former Tyrone creator, Brian McGuigan.

“You have Darragh Canavan, Lee Brennan, Mark Bradley, Darren McCurry, they are all sort of similar players and that’s who he had last year.

“But if you don’t have that focal point, the physical presence up front that Cathal McShane gives you — not only a physical presence but he is going to take a lot of attention away from those other players and they can work off them. Cathal could make dummy runs, he could create space for those other players.”

Right now, the Tyrone attack has the pick of the following; Niall Sludden, Peter Harte, Matthew Donnelly, Darragh Canavan, Cathal McShane, Conor McKenna, Connor McAliskey, Mark Bradley, Darren McCurry and Lee Brennan.

Others that have lined out in that sector include Logan and Dooher’s U-21 captains Frank Burns and Kieran McGeary and another in Conor Meyler, a versatile operator.

With the interruption of Covid, how much first year bounce the new management get is debatable but, similar to McGuigan when Harte took the reins, players have an incoming management that has put All-Ireland medals in their pockets.

“To be fair to Eugene (McKenna) and Art (McRory, the previous management), I would have no complaints about them at all,” added McGuigan.

“I am not saying it was inevitable what happened the following year when Mickey took us that extra wee yard. The fact it was Mickey coming in, we knew him so well, it just was a great mixture. There’s a mindset there too that a lot of players will have now — these men took us to an All-Ireland before.’”

Discounting the final, Covid-hit season, Harte had guided Tyrone to two Ulster titles, an All-Ireland decider and three All-Ireland semi-finals in 2017, 2018 and 2019. That period alone would make him Tyrone’s most successful manager ever without having to dip into the achievements of the decade previous.

A look through the last few campaigns provides ample context and how they spent years devising the means to develop what used to be called the ‘Marquee forward’, before eventually converting McShane from his middle-third berth.

In 2015, they lost the All-Ireland semi-final to Kerry after a spin through the qualifiers, having lost their Ulster opener in Ballybofey. Their top scorer was Darren McCurry with 1-24 from seven games. He finished 10th on the top-scorers leaderboard. The next most prolific was Connor McAliskey with 0-23. The heaviest scorer that year was Cillian O’Connor, who averaged 8.6 points per game.

In 2016, they refined a counter-attacking game that was scintillating to watch on a dry day when each ball went to hand and everything stuck, such as the Ulster final when late points from Sean Cavanagh and Peter Harte went straight into the Hall of Fame.

They hit 3-14 against Derry; 5-18 in the Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan. The difficulty came when they encountered teams blessed with tight markers. Although it took them over the line, they still only hit 0-13 against Donegal in the final.

It’s been the same ever since in meeting Dublin in the 2017 semi-final, the final the year after that and Kerry in the 2019 semi-final.

How they address that will be what Logan and Dooher are judged on. Fairly or unfairly.

NFL DIVISION 1 NORTH

TYRONE v DONEGAL

5pm, Today, Healy Park

The post-Harte life begins for Tyrone here and although the management may be unproven at this level, we have a feeling Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, and whoever else they have, will prove themselves quick learners. There will be an appetite for this game, but perhaps Donegal's continuity under Declan Bonner in his fourth year will tell a tale.

VERDICT: Donegal

ARMAGH v MONAGHAN

3pm, Tomorrow, Brewster Park

Both teams will see this as must-win, given their fear of both Tyrone and Donegal. On the sideline we will be treated to the sight of Donie Buckley and Kieran Donaghy, two Kerry coaches, on opposing sides.

VERDICT: Armagh

NFL DIVISION 2 NORTH

MAYO v DOWN

2pm, Today, Castlebar

After their very public scolding, dressing down and suspension for manager Paddy Tally, Down finally get to business in Castlebar. They are without both Johnston brothers, Jerome and Ryan.

Mayo are always a fascination and have shed a fleet of experienced campaigners over the winter. They have the likes of Eoghan McLaughlin and Oisin Mullan now taking up the mantle. It would be hard to imagine them not bouncing back up.

VERDICT: Mayo

NFL DIVISION 3 NORTH

LONGFORD v DERRY

5pm, Today, Pearse Park

Of all the teams to keep an eye on, Derry could be a good study at this level. Under Rory Gallagher, they achieved a lot in their home gym programmes over lockdown, a process that will have accelerated the development of this group, including Shane McGuigan, who will become their go-to forward, and Conor Glass, home now from the AFL.

VERDICT: Derry

FERMANAGH v CAVAN

7pm, Today, Brewster Park

Fermanagh have lost a raft of experienced players over the winter, including the Jones brothers Ryan and Conall, and Tomas Corrigan. Cavan are riding high on their Ulster Championship win. In recent challenge matches, Fermanagh are believed to have returned to an ultra-defensive style.

VERDICT: Cavan

NFL DIVISION 4 NORTH

LOUTH v ANTRIM

3pm, Today, Dundalk

Mickey Harte will patrol the sidelines in the usual tracksuit, glasses and baseball cap, coming up against his townland neighbour Enda McGinley. It's anyone's guess.

VERDICT: Louth

NHL DIVISION 1B

KILKENNY v ANTRIM

1.30pm, Tomorrow, Nowlan Park

Last Sunday was such an encouraging day for Antrim hurling that all connected spent the early part of the week floating on a nice cloud, receiving the kind of attention usually reserved for other counties.

The difficulty for Darren Gleeson and his players is to move on fairly fast, but with historians and nerds practically verifying that it was the first time Antrim had beaten a blue riband Munster county in competitive hurling, that will take some doing.

Kilkenny and Brian Cody will see them coming from a long way out. Although the key to Antrim's win over Clare was work rate, Cody's teams are seldom beaten on this count.

VERDICT: Kilkenny

NHL DIVISION 2A

DOWN v CARLOW

1pm, Tomorrow, Ballycran

A big one for Down, after shipping four goals to Kerry last weekend, while Carlow were in the mood in hitting Wicklow for three goals on their way to a straightforward win.

VERDICT: Carlow

NHL DIVISION 3A

ARMAGH v LONGFORD

1pm, Tomorrow, Athletic Grounds

It could be reasonably argued that Armagh were by far the best team at this level last year, and beat Donegal in the season opener, before falling to them in the final by two points. They will look to push on here.

VERDICT: Armagh

TYRONE v MONAGHAN

2pm, Tomorrow, Healy Park

Monaghan have something of a mole inside, with Cathal McErlain now coaching the Oriel County, and the Dungannon man brings with him a wealth of knowledge of Tyrone hurling. One man who will be finding his feet at this level is new Tyrone hurling boss, the Slaughtneil hurling manager Michael McShane. .

VERDICT: Tyrone

NHL DIVISION 3B

CAVAN v FERMANAGH

2pm, Tomorrow, Kingspan Breffni Park

Erne County manager Joe Baldwin has achieved some smart business over the winter, securing a season's commitment from the veteran Kevin McGarry, who will bring high standards from his long career spent with Down, while Ryan Bogue returns to county colours after a spell abroad.

VERDICT: Fermanagh