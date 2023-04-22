Cavan have plenty of reasons to believe ahead of Armagh duel: Mark McKeever

The Gowna clubman gave 13 years of service to the Breffni side during which he made a huge impact.

His enthusiasm, commitment and ambition were such that he never gave less than 100% on the field of play and although he may have called time on his playing career, his love of football is as passionate as ever.

It’s hardly surprising, then, to hear McKeever relish the prospect of seeing his beloved Cavan side going into action against Armagh in an Ulster Championship Quarter-Final which he maintains has captivated the Breffni County.

“Cavan are delighted to have home advantage for this game and coming on the heels of the team’s triumph over Fermanagh in the Division Three Final at Croke Park, it gives the players another chance to show what they can do in a different environment,” pointed out McKeever.

“There is no doubt that promotion in the League has given everyone in the county a lift and the important thing now is to build on that. Armagh are just after beating Antrim in the Ulster preliminary round so they will be coming to us in optimistic mood and we have to be ready for them.

“There is no doubt that Championship football tends to bring out the best in players and for this reason I expect to see a lot of quality on show. There will undoubtedly be plenty of talent on view overall and I have a feeling that they can produce the goods which should make for an exhilarating spectacle.”

McKeever’s whole-hearted approach served to make him a highly-respected opponent and he believes that the Orchard County will now be wary of their hosts tonight.

“I think Cavan have shown what they are capable of in the League and now they have to transfer this form into the Championship. We all know that this can be easier said than done but with the backing of a big crowd anything is possible,” stated McKeever.

“There is a good mix of youth and experience in this Cavan side. They will want to prove themselves on the Ulster stage — they won the title three years ago against the odds and now, following Monaghan’s win over Tyrone last weekend, anything is possible going forward.”

Dara McVeety has a key role to play for Cavan — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

It was a recurring knee injury that prompted McKeever to call time on his playing career and since then he has involved himself in management at club and under-age level.

He has watched a raft of new players come to the fore at inter-county level across the GAA spectrum of late and believes this Ulster Championship will see others project themselves into the headlines.

“Look at that goal Ryan O’Toole got for Monaghan last Sunday, and when you see the way Darragh Canavan played for Tyrone you cannot but be impressed with the quality that is coming to the fore. I expect we will see more fresh faces give a good account of themselves in what will, I feel, be a cracking game between two sides eager to prove themselves,” insisted McKeever.

With Padraig Faulkner, Dara McVeety, Gearoid McKiernan and Martin O’Reilly among the seasoned players who are still helping to prop up the Cavan side, McKeever feels their combined experience could prove a salient factor in bringing the team victory tonight.

“Obviously Armagh have their own share of older hands such as Aidan Forker and James Morgan and will feel that they too can thrive in the heat of battle. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the blend within this Cavan side will come good in style in this one. It would be just fantastic to get into the Ulster Semi-Finals,” added McKeever