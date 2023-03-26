Cavan ladies football team refuse to play until issues with county board are ‘fully resolved’

17 May 2021; A detailed view of the Cavan crest on the jersey during a Cavan football squad portrait session at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The Cavan ladies senior football team have refused to play any more games until “issues have been fully resolved” with the county board.

It means the Breffni county will not fulfil today’s Lidl NFL Division 2 clash with Tyrone.

The Cavan ladies team have been critical recently over what they insist is a lack of support for their team with player welfare and expenses among their grievances.

The team have demanded that their issues be “fully resolved” before they take to the field again.

A strong statement released by the Cavan team this morning through the Gaelic Players Association, said: “To the clubs and supporters of Cavan ladies football,

“It is with deep regret that we will not fulfil today’s Lidl National League Division 2 fixture against Tyrone.

“As you are most likely aware, a written agreement that we signed up to in good faith with our county board has not been honoured.

“We have made numerous attempts to have the minimum standards set out in the agreement adhered to but unfortunately this has not happened.

“While there has been positive engagement since the issues involved were brought to light, we now want to see it backed up by action and these minimum standards finally implemented.

“We are not prepared to play until the issues have been fully resolved as we have been let down as regards promises and commitments previously.

“We communicated our position to the County Board Executive yesterday. We have subsequently been informed and are aware of the potential consequences of not playing.

“We want what’s best for ourselves and girls playing club football in Cavan now who will some day line out for our county. The girls and women in Cavan deserve to have promises kept and to be treated with respect.

"It's imperative we protect those who are most vulnerable, including student members of our squad.

“We are proud to represent our county and pull on the Cavan jersey. Taking a decision to withdraw from a game is not something we do lightly. However, given the current circumstances, we feel we do not have any other option.

“We hope you, the clubs and supporters of ladies football in our county will understand our decision.

“We hope the issues can be resolved to allow us get back to what we want to do, represent our great county.

“We apologise to our fellow players from Tyrone for any inconvenience caused.

“The Cavan senior ladies football panel.”