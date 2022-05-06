Cavan will never forget 2020’s Ulster final like no other as they prepare to renew rivalry with Donegal

When the ball is thrown in at the start of the first Ulster semi-final between Donegal and Cavan tomorrow, everything around it will reek of the quintessential Ulster Championship day out.

A bit of heat in the air. Supporters traipsing up and down the hill to St Tiernach’s Park. The smell of frying onions competing with other odours coming from — and perhaps caused by — the beer gardens.

The last time these two met in the Ulster Championship, it was in an alternative reality. The 2020 Ulster final will not be remembered for the fine football produced and an unexpected win for Cavan coming hard on the heels of Tipperary’s Munster title triumph earlier that day.

No, it will forever be recalled as the lockdown final, played on a dark, dank November evening in the Athletic Grounds with nobody present but the competing teams, their backroom staff and the media.

Cavan’s Cormac Timoney recalled: “Going up, the season being 2020, I thought anything could happen, which it did, it was outrageous.”

He had enjoyed a whirlwind couple of months.

His club Ballinagh won the county title and he was drafted into the county team. He made his debut against Monaghan, earned his first start against Antrim and it went from there.

Could Cavan have won Ulster in a bog-standard year? The final was the sixth game they had played in six weeks.

“It happened so quickly because the games were week in, week out. We didn’t actually have time to think about being in an Ulster final, because there were no spectators there as well,” explained Timoney.

Before the game, the authoritative figure on Cavan GAA, the Anglo-Celt GAA editor Paul Fitzpatrick, was making his way to the ground, exchanging WhatsApp voice notes with media colleagues Damian Donoghue and Mickey Brennan of Northern Sound radio.

The three stopped for coffee at a filling station in Monaghan and found themselves pacing the forecourt in circles out of pure nerves. After the earlier win over Antrim, Fitzpatrick had lumped on at 10/1 for an unlikely Ulster title. He was convinced. The eight-point handicap at the bookies to him seemed outrageous.

In almost silence, referee Barry Cassidy threw the ball in for the most surreal Ulster final ever.

Cassidy said: “Because it was in Armagh, it probably helped.

“The stand projected the noise out over the top of you. Whatever few hundred people were there, the noise they made was incredible.

“The intensity of the game was no different from any Ulster Championship or provincial final. I did the Munster final the year before and the Connacht final the year before that. It was as intense as the Connacht final was.

“Once the ball was thrown in, both teams went at it hammer and tongs and they left nothing on the pitch.”

While Donegal opened in business-like fashion, the hunger of the Cavan players was off the charts. A late goal from Conor Madden put them into an unassailable position and they won 1-13 to 0-12.

Fitzpatrick recalled: “The stadium was deserted but we were used to that by then and I think it actually helped Cavan because the desperate yearning of the supporters can probably be an impediment.

“Most of the game is a blur. I do recall we got nothing from the referee and then when Conor Madden’s goal went in, it was pandemonium.

“The nearest Cavan person to me was Cian Mackey, on duty for BBC Radio, and we danced round the place like two drunks on Paddy’s Day. I had to write a colour piece so I started that and finished it at about 10 o’clock that night when I got home, along with the guts of a crate of Guinness.

“The next morning there was a paper to get out and it turned out to be the best-selling issue of the Celt in many years. The county was just buzzing. The pity was that there was no proper homecoming.”

Half an hour after the final whistle, referee Cassidy was leaving and had a brief chat with Cavan manager Mickey Graham over the vagaries of a disputed decision.

He laughed: “And afterwards it was as if the game hadn’t happened. And you are driving out of the car park and no queue!”.

Cavan were champions, but they had no way to celebrate. The county board had an open-back lorry installed at the back of the stand in Breffni Park. Carloads of families drove a loop around the famous old ground to hail their heroes.

Timoney recalled: “It was late November. We were all in our shorts!

“It lasted about three hours and it was absolutely freezing! Honest to God, we didn’t even have the trophy, we couldn’t bring that.

“The celebrations at the start were really good but then we got cold and we were thinking we could get to celebrate ourselves, wondering when we might get away.

“But cars kept coming and coming and coming.”

And that was that. The forgotten final for many, but one that lives long with Cavan. And one that they will draw on tomorrow when they seek to make it back into the decider.

A sunny day in Clones.