Mickey Graham steps down as Cavan football manager after five seasons in charge

Mickey Graham has ended his tenure as Cavan manager after five seasons in charge.

Graham took over in 2019 and after relegation from Division One, led Cavan to a first Ulster final since 2001, where they lost to Donegal.

The following year, they went one better, beating Donegal in the Ulster final to clinch a first Anglo-Celt Cup for the Breffni County since 1997, a game played in November behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

Since then, Cavan tumbled down the League, competing in Division Four in 2022, before successive promotions back to Division Two.

Last year, they were tipped to win the inaugural Tailteann Cup but lost the final to Westmeath. Graham was reappointed for a further two-year term but according to a statement from Cavan GAA tonight, he has decided not to see out the final season “after serious consideration”.

“Mickey would like to thank the players and his backroom teams for their commitment and dedication over the past five years,” the statement reads. “He would also like to thank the County Board and Clubs for their outstanding support during that time.

“Mickey brought great passion to Cavan football as a player, development squad coach and manager. Cavan Co Board would like to thank Mickey for his enormous contribution to Cavan Football and Cavan GAA especially during his time as manager of the senior football team. We congratulate him on his successes during his tenure and wish him every success in his future.”

Cavan now join Laois on the hunt for a new manager for 2024.