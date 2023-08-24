Stephen O’Neill set to keep Cavan on front foot as new Breffni forwards coach

County hero Raymond Galligan is expected to be ratified as the next manager of Cavan

Stephen O’Neill will have learned much from working with long-serving former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte

Tyrone All-Ireland winner Stephen O’Neill is certainly underlining the fact that his appetite for Gaelic football is as great as ever.

It was in 2003, 2005 and 2008 when O’Neill scaled the heights with an all-conquering Tyrone team in winning three All-Ireland honours before turning his attention to coaching and management.

But he refused to accept his 2008 medal because he felt he had not been sufficiently involved with the team.

He had stepped away earlier that year but returned shortly before the All-Ireland final against Kerry. He was introduced as a substitute for Colm McCullagh in the All-Ireland Final against Kerry, which Tyrone won by 1-15 to 0-14.

"I was only there for the two weeks before the Final, and I did not deserve to be going up those steps," he said at the time.

Of late, he has been involved in management and coaching, and a three-year term with Antrim in tandem with his Red Hand county colleague Enda McGinley further sharpened his desire for involvement in the inter-county sphere.

Right now, he is primed to assume the new role of forwards coach to the Cavan team under proposed new manager Raymond Galligan, who is expected to be formally ratified at the next County Board meeting.

Galligan will take over from Mickey Graham, who stepped down recently, and he too had a former Tyrone All-Ireland winner in Ryan McMenamin as part of his management team.

Himself one of the best forwards ever to have emerged from the province, O’Neill is fired up for what he sees as a new challenge with a Cavan side that will be playing in Division Two of the Allianz League next year.

The Breffni squad won the Ulster Senior Football Championship title in 2020 and lifted the Tailteann Cup last year, both under the captaincy of Galligan, who has proved an inspirational leader.

O’Neill was a member of the Tyrone management in 2018 and 2019 as a forwards coach, with the Red Hands reaching the All-Ireland Final in 2018.

Cavan have already set their sights on reaching Division One next year, although they face a particularly demanding itinerary in Division Two given that teams such as Donegal, Armagh, Cork and Meath are bracketed with them.

Breffni County officials are known to be delighted with their new management team – the rubber-stamping of which by the county board is now expected to be a formality.

And while manager Galligan will certainly have his hands full, O’Neill will also face a huge burden of responsibility as he strives to elicit the best from a Cavan attack which tended to blow hot and cold this year.

The team overall is a fusion of youth and experience, with players such as Gearoid McKiernan, Padraig Faulkner, Killian Clarke and Martin O’Reilly rubbing shoulders with emerging players.

Even though he is looking forward to taking up his role with Cavan, O’Neill is still very much immersed in adding to his own personal medal haul.

He currently holds eight Tyrone medals – three at Senior level, two Masters medals, two at Under-21 level and one at Minor level.

He is now looking forward to winning what will be his third All-Ireland Masters medal, as the reigning champions have reached the All-Ireland Semi-Finals and are hoping to repeat their triumph of last year.

O’Neill, now 42 but still in great shape, is one of the key players in the outfit and is hoping that the Red Hands can remain on the All-Ireland throne.

“Obviously, we are looking forward to trying to get into the Final again. We are taking things one step at a time, and there is great commitment within the side," says O’Neill.

"It’s great to be still involved in the playing side of things and to be surrounded by some of the players with whom I won All-Ireland honours."