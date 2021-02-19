Three Cavan men named in All-Star team as All-Ireland champions Dublin dominate selections

Raymond Galligan is one of three Cavan players named in the All-Star team

Three Cavan players have been named in the 2020 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star team after their heroics in winning an unlikely Ulster Championship.

Goalkeeper Raymond Galligan is included ahead of Dublin's Stephen Cluxton, while his cousin Thomas Galligan and defender Pádraig Faulkner are also included.

All three Breffni men are named in their first All-Star teams, while they are the first players from the county to be named in the prestigious team since Dermot McCabe in 1997.

Thomas Galligan is named in midfield as opposed to his usual forward role as the trio take the county's all-time All-Star tally to five - Ollie Brady was also an All-Star in 1978.

The selections are just reward for Mickey Graham's side, who shocked the pre-tournament predictions by defeating Donegal in the final to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup.

Meanwhile, Dublin lead the way with a record-equalling nine players in the selection after their incredible sixth All-Ireland title in succession.

Defenders Michael Fitzsimons, James McCarthy, John Small and Eoin Murchan are all honoured, along with star midfielder Brian Fenton.

The attacking quartet of Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock complete the Dubs' contingent.

The remainder of the team is made up by two Mayo men, Oisín Mullin and Cillian O'Connor, while Tipperary's Conor Sweeney completes the squad.

2020 All-Star team: Raymond Galligan (Cavan); Oisín Mullin (Mayo), Pádraig Faulkner (Cavan), Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin); James McCarthy (Dublin), John Small (Dublin), Eoin Murchan (Dublin); Brian Fenton (Dublin), Thomas Galligan (Cavan); Niall Scully (Dublin), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Con O'Callaghan (Dublin); Cillian O'Connor (Mayo), Conor Sweeney (Tipperary), Dean Rock (Dublin).