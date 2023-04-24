Champions Limerick hang on for victory with 14 men

Hurling

Limerick began their defence of the Munster SHC with 1-18 to 0-19 victory over Waterford, but didn’t have it all their own way at Semple Stadium.

Seamus Flanagan’s 21st-minute goal proved decisive, as 14-man Limerick triumphed late on despite the dismissal of Gearóid Hegarty.

Offaly made it three wins out of three in the Joe McDonagh Cup when they beat Down in Tullamore 1-26 to 1-15. Points from Cillian Kiely and Eoghan Cahill saw the home side establish a five-point lead but Down hit back to lead thanks to a Jordan Doran goal in the 26th minute and points from Pearse Og McCrickard.

Offaly led 0-14 to 1-7 at the break but a battling Down side landed four of the next six points with McCrickard to the fore. That was as good as it got for them despite points from Niall McFarland, Doran and McCrickard as Cahill bagged a goal to take his impressive personal haul to 1-12 with Kiely and Paddy Clancy also on target.

Tyrone had a fine 2-22 to 1-17 victory away to Mayo in the Christy Ring Cup with Sean Duffin and Lorcan Devlin getting their goals with Dermot Begley, Aidan Kelly and Conor Grogan supplying points.

Liam McKinney weighed in with a dozen points while Conor Gartland and Gerard Gilmore got goals as Donegal accounted for Armagh in the Nickey Rackard Cup. Tomas Galvin got the Orchard County’s goal with Fionntan Donnelly landing a number of points.

Nine points from Gavin Weir helped Wicklow to a two point win over Fermanagh in the Nicky Rackard Cup, Luca McCusker with 1-8 for the Erne side.

Cian O’Sullivan fired over a late equaliser to deny Antrim a win in the Leinster Hurling Championship as it finished 1-19 apiece at Corrigan Park on Saturday afternoon.

Antrim led 1-11 to 0-12 at the break thanks to a Conor Johnston goal and points from Conal Cunning. Antrim started the second-half well with scores from Paddy Burke, Sean Elliot and Cunning to increase their advantage.

Donal Burke and O’Sullivan responded for Dublin with Gerard Walsh and Michael Bradley on target for the Saffrons before the former left just two between the sides. Burke then found the net to put Dublin in front for the first time but a Cunning and Paul Boyle edged Antrim in front only for O’Sullivan to have the final say.