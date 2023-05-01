Chris Kearns’ goal not enough as Tyrone fall in late drama

Gaelic Games

Tyrone had a heart-breaking 0-20 to 1-16 defeat at home to Sligo in the Christy Ring Cup.

A late Chris Kearns goal looked like it was going to earn the Red Hands a share of the spoils, but an eighth point from Andrew Kilcullen won it for the visitors right at the death.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup, Fermanagh and Louth fought out a thrilling 3-17 each draw with John Paul McGarry, Caolan Duffy and Sean Corrigan getting the goals for the Erne men.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin shakes hands with his Kilkenny counterpart Derek Lyng — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

Elsewhere, substitute Declan McLoughlin proved to be the Galway hero when he fired over an equaliser with the last puck of the game to earn his side a draw in a gripping Leinster Hurling Championship clash with Kilkenny at Nolan Park.

With TJ Reid leading the scoring with nine points and the superb Eoin Cody weighing in with six the home side looked as though they had taken the spoils in a contest that flowed one way and then the other.

Galway though stuck to the task at hand with Brian Concannon finishing with 1-5 to his name and Evan Niland contributing half a dozen points as the visitors stayed in the hunt until McLoughlin’s last-gasp equaliser.

In the Munster Championship, home advantage proved to be key as Cork defeated Waterford 0-27 to 0-18 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Chris Kearns' goal was ultimately in vain — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Patrick Horgan converted six frees as well as hitting a brace from play for Cork while Darren Fitzgibbon, Declan Dalton and Seamus Harnedy contributed 0-10 between them.

Stephen Bennett led the way in the scoring stakes for the visitors with 0-9 to his name with Callum Lyons and Padraig Fitzgerald getting a couple each, but it wasn’t enough for a Waterford.