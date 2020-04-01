Ciaran Corrigan: 'We're learning to properly appreciate the NHS and the work of all the staff'

We are asking our sporting personalities how they are dealing with action coming to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected their daily lives.

Today, we speak to Fermanagh gaelic footballer and schoolteacher Ciaran Corrigan.

Q: How are you keeping?

A: Good. I think it's a challenging time for everyone, and we're all in unknown territory but it's just about trying to keep a routine, and keeping busy and active.

Q: How is the virus affecting you?

A: I'm a secondary school teacher so as a result of the virus, schools are closed. We are in a fortunate position with technology that we are able to communicate with pupils through an online platform, so I'm able to post work and they can send their work back, allowing me to give them some feedback online as well, so in that sense it's good. Obviously it doesn't replicate school and the day to day structure. That's the biggest change for me, having time to myself and time at home. With school and playing inter-county football, my time is usually so structured so, in that sense, there has been a big change.

Q: How are you keeping fit?

A: It's just about trying to keep fit in whatever way you can, not just for county players, but club players and indeed everyone. I have been doing 5k runs. Tracking whatever run you do, be it 5k or less, using apps like Strava or MapMyRun from Underarmour is a great way to challenge yourself and keep that competitiveness. Trying to get the time down no matter what your starting point is. This is especially important for people working from home. Get outside and get a run in to clear your head.

Q: How are you keeping up morale?

A: It's strange, I think it builds trust within a group, knowing that everyone is doing whatever's best to help them. We're fortunate to have our strength and conditioning coach and nutritionist to chat to and get advice. In many ways a break can be good, especially for players carrying a knock.

It also gives everyone a chance to spend time with their families, to stop and check, and realise that sport isn't everything and there are more important things in life. It also probably shows people how much they appreciate sport. That's something I have found - in season you're just running everywhere and sometimes it can feel a chore, but now when it's all gone, I've really missed it and I can't wait to get back.

The biggest challenge is that there's no date for when it's all back, it's the unknown, so it's hard to structure your training around not knowing if you've a match in four weeks or four months.

Q: Where are you drawing your personal strength from now?

A: Something I recently read in a piece with Dr. Ciarán Kearney which I liked, actually tweeted about. He had mentioned setting micro manageable goals. This is something I have been doing for a while now, and something I gain good satisfaction from. Set weekly goals/targets... they don't have to be lofty targets, simple things you want to achieve in the day or week. I would recommend it to help make you feel productive even if you haven't been some days.

Q: Sports fans are staying at home, too. Can you recommend a book, film or box set, please?

A: I am not a big reader, but I am trying to read more and have started a Stephen King thriller, but not finished it yet. Previous books I have read include 'Blink - The Power of Thinking Without Thinking', by Malcolm Gladwell. It's quite heavy with literature, all about psychology. I enjoyed it but am much more into box sets and Netflix. Line of Duty and Suits are obvious choices. I loved The Money Heist and enjoyed The Unabomber documentary recently, too.

Q: What life lessons are you kearning from this crisis?

A: That everything else is secondary, your health is everything. I think we are also realising to rightly appreciate all our key workers, in particular our health care professionals. The NHS is unbelievable, and free health care for everyone is something that I am proud we offer people. It was overlooked and undervalued in recent times. We are seeing the true value of it at this difficult time.

Another life lesson is to live selflessly, to put others first and think of others. The GAA communities have been great at rallying around to offer help to those who are vulnerable, that's been great to see and a big positive from all this. There will be many positives from this awful time when it all passes.

Q: When this is all over, what's the first thing you will do?

A: I can't pinpoint one. Going back to normality and appreciating all the simple things mainly. Meeting friends for coffee at the weekend, training together, going out for a few drinks. Recognising that those simple things are precious so start complaining less, hopefully.

Q: Your message to the fans?

A: Keep following the guidelines as best we all can, looking out for one another. And look forward to getting back to supporting Fermanagh, hopefully this break can help turn our fortunes around and get us back winning games.