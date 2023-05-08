Clifford brothers lead tribute to their late mum in Kerry win

Football Finals

While the end result is generally all that matters in the often cynical world of sport, every now and then poignancy can intervene to remind us that there are bigger burdens to be borne in life.

Yesterday’s Munster football final at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick where Kerry overcame Clare by 5-14 to 0-15, was a case in point.

And it was Kerry’s third goal that encapsulated the subdued atmosphere that pertained for most of the contest.

Twenty-four hours after the death of their mother Ellen, the Clifford brothers David and Paudie lined out for the Kingdom and both had a hand in that third goal which eased their side into an unassailable position.

When the brothers’ club Fossa beat Stewartstown Harps to win the All-Ireland Junior Club title earlier in the year, Ellen had been in Croke Park to hail their triumph but, sadly, had been battling ill-health of late.

Her passing cast a giant shadow over yesterday’s game in which the sons who have done her so proud once again rose to the occasion despite their personal anguish.

The brothers clearly felt there was no better way to honour their mother’s memory than to help deliver another title for the Kingdom team she worshipped.

Indeed, earlier goals from Tony Brosnan and Dara Moynihan had given Kerry a strong lead while the mercurial David Clifford had kicked four points himself.

While Clare battled bravely, they were forced to succumb to Kerry’s skill and finishing power on a day when a family’s grief understandably superseded everything.

Meanwhile, Galway sent out a firm message that they have aspirations of making significant progress on the All-Ireland front when they overcame an embattled Sligo side by 2-20 to 0-12 in yesterday’s Connacht senior football championship final.

The Tribesmen had things very much their own way in the first-half and led at the interval by 2-7 to 0-5.

Matthew Tierney made a huge impact for Galway by scoring both goals and revealing all-round skill and flair that set him apart. Tony McEntee’s side found the going difficult and were restricted to occasional raids although Sean Carrabine was hugely impressive in both fashioning and taking scores.

Galway turned the screw, though, and now move into the All-Ireland Championship round robin series in which they will be bracketed with Tyrone, Westmeath and the losers of next Sunday’s Ulster final between Armagh and Derry in Group Two.

Kerry will now join Mayo, Cork and the losers of next Sunday’s Dublin v Louth Leinster final in Group One.