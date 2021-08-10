Colm McKinstry: Tributes pour in following death of Armagh star who was an ‘inspiring example’

The sudden death of former Armagh football star Colm McKinstry has stunned the county as well as sending shock waves throughout Ulster.

The popular Lurgan man, who had been residing in Armagh city for many years and was aged seventy-one, enjoyed a distinguished playing career at both club and county level and participated in some iconic matches for the orchard county.

He was a key cog in the team that won the Ulster Championship in 1982 having also lined out against Dublin in the 1977 All-Ireland final as Joe Kernan’s partner in the engine room.

His quiet, unassuming demeanour and inherent modesty won him many friends and admirers down through the years.

He played his club football with Clan na gael in Lurgan winning ten county championship medals and three Ulster club championship medals when the club was at the peak of its powers.

He managed the club for a spell in the 90’s and also joined his brother-in-law Gerard McGleenan in managing the Middletown and Tullysaran clubs in Armagh.

Armagh county board chairman Michael Savage has led glowing tributes to a player who was a master of the art of midfield play.

“Colm was an outstanding servant to Armagh. He was an ever-present in the team for many years and along with Joe Kernan he played a key role in bringing us into the 1977 All-Ireland final,” recalls Savage.

Jimmy Smyth, who captained the Armagh side in that game and was a club colleague of Colm for many years, recalls his sportsmanship and dedication.

“He was never known to have become involved in the dark arts but played the game as it should be played. He sent an inspiring example to the rest of us,” says Smyth.

Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winning hero Diarmaid Marsden fondly recalls Colm continuing to follow the fortunes of both Clan na gael and the orchard county up until the time of his passion.

“He rarely missed a game, he really lived for football . It was a big part of his life, after all” says Marsden.

Messages of sympathy have poured in from clubs and county boards and reflect the esteem and affection in which Colm was held.

He is survived by his wife Nuala and three daughters Niamh, Grainne and Eimear.