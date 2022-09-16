Conleith Gilligan steering Kilcoo’s pursuit of even more titles as All-Ireland champions lay down early marker

Conleith Gilligan sets Kilcoo will take things one game at a time

Kilcoo have lost no time in setting down a marker in their bid to retain the Down, Ulster and All-Ireland Club titles they captured last season.

In their first two games in the current Down Championship, no fewer than 14 players had their names inscribed on the score sheet as Conleith Gilligan’s side hit the ground running in quite spectacular style.

In the process, the team’s 2-12 to 0-4 win over Clonduff and a 3-10 to 0-8 taming of Ballyholland have sent a tremor through the rest of the Championship field.

Having landed the Down title on nine occasions since 2012, Kilcoo have stamped their authority on the Championship in no uncertain manner.

Yet while there is clearly more to come from the Magpies, Gilligan and his management cohort Richard Thornton are taking nothing for granted.

“Let’s just say we are taking it one step at a time,” muses Gilligan.

“Obviously winning the three trophies last year was a great coup for the club but we will just tread cautiously as we move on.”

In racking up a stunning 5-22 in their two Championship games to date, Kilcoo have underlined their explosive finishing powers, with players such as Jerome Johnston, Dylan Ward, Ceilum Doherty, Eugene Branagan and Ryan Johnston among their marksmen.

While Kilcoo’s feet remain firmly on the ground, manager Gilligan recalls the rather muted celebrations which marked his side’s triple helping of success last season.

“It was all rather strange,” he says.

“We were still not travelling on buses, we weren’t using changing rooms or availing of the showers.

"It’s different now and obviously with crowds back at matches, there is always a better atmosphere and this can have the effect of giving players a lift.”

But caution nevertheless remains the keynote as his team continue to focus on another Down title.

“There are still a lot of games to be played,” maintains Gilligan.

“Championship football can throw up surprises and that’s why we have to keep our guard up at all times.”

Hard-working Down PRO Paula Magee is, for her part, keen to pinpoint some of the highlights of the county Championship to date which have helped further heighten enthusiasm as the climax of the competition looms.

“We have had Pat Havern, who did well with Down last year, scoring 16 points in two Championship matches for Saval against Bright and Tullylish, and then you look at Jack Haughey, who scored 4-1 for Shamrocks against Bright,” points out Magee.

“And when you assess Loughinisland’s fantastic comeback to shock fancied Warrenpoint, you get a real sense of the appeal of Championship football.”

New county manager Conor Laverty will certainly have taken stock of the impressive form to date of players such as Gareth McKibben (Castlewellan), Jerome Johnston (Kilcoo), Rory Mason (Loughinisland), Adam Crimmins (Mayobridge) and Noel McArdle (An Riocht).

“There is no doubt that players are putting their hand up for recognition and we would hope that this continues,” states Magee.