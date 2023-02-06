Conor Laverty lauds Down’s spirit after ‘smash and grab’ win

NFL Division 3

Down manager Conor Laverty was delighted with how his team battled to beat Antrim — © ©INPHO/Philip Magowan

Down manager Conor Laverty admits his side got out of jail as they claimed a dramatic late victory over Antrim in an epic encounter in Newry.

The visitors looked poised to clinch both points as they led by five with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Conor Poland bundled home a scrappy goal after Antrim failed to clear their lines and Pat Havern and the impressive Andrew Gilmore held their nerve to score the winning points in injury-time to stun the Saffrons.

“It was a smash and grab at the last, but you have to credit the character of the players and the never say die attitude in playing right to the final whistle,” said Laverty.

“We had been pressing and trying to push up on them, then the momentum swung. That’s just football summed up.

“Once that momentum swings it’s very hard to change and once you get it you’re on the crest of a wave and you just have to try and make the most of what you can in that moment.

“Thankfully we showed great determination and great heart to get over the line.”

Down’s second successive win in Division Three was marred by a knee injury to key attacker Barry O’Hagan, who left the pitch on a stretcher at the end of a hectic first half while Antrim’s Dermot McAleese is also set for a spell on the sidelines with a suspected broken jaw.

Antrim led 2-8 to 1-9 at half-time with Aghagallon’s Ruairi McCann plundering two goals while Gilmore found the net for the Mournemen.

Sean O’Neill’s black card midway through the second-half threatened to derail Antrim’s challenge, but they managed his 10-minute absence well before forging five points clear when goalkeeper Michael Byrne kicked a long-range free.

They might have stretched their lead further when midfielder Conor Stewart kicked the last of his three points from play, but Paddy Finnegan was unmarked at the back post and a third goal for the Saffrons would surely have settled the game in their favour.

Buoyed by the home support, Eamon Brown and Odhran Murdock hit late points before Poland’s major and a late flurry of points saw Down snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with Andy McEntee bemoaning his side’s failure to see the game out.

“Maybe it was a little bit of inexperience - we coughed up a couple of soft possessions, our kick-outs, which had been really excellent the whole game, one of them dropped short and we concede a goal from it,” said McEntee.

“It never looked like Down were going to catch us without scoring a goal. They’re a good bunch of lads, they’re gutted — I feel for them.

“They put up a hell of a performance and got nothing out of the game, rightly or wrongly.”

DOWN: N Kane 0-1 (0-1 45); R Magill, R McEvoy, P Laverty; C Francis, P McCarthy, M Rooney; N Donnelly, O Murdock 0-3 (0-1f); A Gilmore 1-4 (0-2fs), D McAleenan, L Kerr 0-3; C Doherty, P Havern 0-2, B O’Hagan 0-3 (0-1f).

Subs: N McParland for McCarthy (32), E Brown 0-1 for O’Hagan (35), M Walsh for Doherty (45), C Poland 1-0 for Donnelly (47), S Millar 0-1 for Rooney (47).

ANTRIM: M Byrne 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 45); P Healy, D Lynch, J McAuley 0-1; D McAleese, J Finnegan 0-1, M Jordan; K Small, C Stewart 0-3; P Finnegan 0-2, R Murray 0-2, Ruairi McCann (Creggan) 0-1 (0-1f); P Shivers, Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon) 2-1 (0-1m), A Loughran 0-1.

Subs: S O’Neill for McAleese (6), D McEnhill 0-3 for Shivers (32), C McLarnon for Small (HT), O Eastwood for Murray (57), P McCormick for Healy (63).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).