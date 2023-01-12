Conor Quinn insists Galbally are ready ‘to go the extra mile’ to overcome Rathmore in All-Ireland decider

Munch has been made of the attacking virtues of both Tyrone champions Galbally and Kerry kingpins Rathmore as they have powered their way into Sunday’s All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football final at Croke Park.

But it’s a Rathmore attack which includes two All-Ireland winners at inter-county level that is providing much food for thought for Paddy Crozier and his Galbally players right now.

And while his defence has by and large been relatively secure as the team have taken delivery of their Tyrone and Ulster titles, there is an acute awareness that the Rathmore forward division might just ask more demanding questions of them.

Shane Ryan and Paul Murphy know what it is like to be presented with inter-county All-Ireland championship medals in front of 80,000 fans at Headquarters, yet their desire to see Rathmore crowned as intermediate high kings remains all-consuming.

That’s why Conor Quinn, Galbally’s fiercely driven full-back, and his defensive colleagues know they need to be right on top of their game.

“We are coming up against an attack that has experience, speed and accuracy and this is why we have to be right on our toes,” points out Quinn.

“While we have been happy with the way in which we have played to date, we will have to be prepared to go the extra mile on Sunday.

“Obviously we were very glad to get over Dunmore MacHales last weekend but Rathmore will have their homework done.

"We need to get off to a good start and keep our nerve. We know we will get great backing from our supporters and hopefully this will be a big help to us.”

Ryan has given admirable service to the Kerry county team as goalkeeper but he is currently revelling in his role in the Rathmore full-forward line, while Murphy’s considerable experience both as a creator and finisher could seriously discomfit their Red Hand county opponents.

“There is no doubt that these players in particular can pose problems for opposition sides and we have to try and ensure that they are not afforded any freedom,” insists Quinn.

“We want to stick to our own game plan if we can. It is not going to be easy but when you get this far, you know to expect formidable opposition.”

Last July, Murphy picked up his second All-Ireland medal when Kerry got the better of Galway in a thrilling final dominated by the David Clifford v Shane Walsh shoot-out.

Murphy was to collect further individual honours when East Kerry won the county senior championship and Rathmore lifted the intermediate title.

Just how much Rathmore value their players can be gauged from the fact that goalkeeper Kenneth O’Keefe, brother of former All-Ireland winning Kerry custodian Declan, is a sprightly 42 and looking forward with relish to Sunday’s encounter.

“When you see the faith that Rathmore have in their older players in particular, you can begin to understand why they are still able to produce the goods,” stresses Quinn.

While Galbally await their Croke Park baptism, the Tyrone senior management duo of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will be taking more than a passing interest in the game.

They have already taken stock of several players and now that Galbally have attained senior status for this season following their county intermediate championship, they will be coming up against current senior squad members on a regular basis.

“It’s great to see both Stewartstown Harps and Galbally Pearses in All-Ireland club finals as this reflects well on the county going forward and we will all be behind them,” says Dooher.