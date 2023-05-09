Counties are now shrugging off fixtures due to new GAA formats, says Sean Cavanagh

Tyrone triple All-Ireland winner Sean Cavanagh has blasted what he feels is the number of “meaningless games” which are being staged under the GAA banner right now.

Nor is Cavanagh’s criticism merely directed at the new All-Ireland Championship format which will see four groups of four swing into action in a new round-robin series on the week-end after next.

The Red Hands legend stresses that the pre-season competitions are not fulfilling a useful role. And he goes on to emphasise that when teams find that they are “safe” in the Allianz League — in other words when relegation is no longer a threat — they can switch off.

“When teams reach this stage they shrug their shoulders and turn their attention to other things,” maintains Cavanagh.

“Then we have the provincial championships which are now followed by the new All-Ireland format. We all probably know even at this stage which teams are likely to comes through but we are still going to have another five or six weeks of football.”

Tyrone legend Sean Cavanagh has criticised some the GAA's new formats — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

“Look, a big team could lose two games and still go on to win ‘Sam’. And then you look at the split season. Is that working? Not really. You have the club league competitions taking place while the inter-county season is in still full swing and this creates its own problems.”

Cavanagh’s criticism is shared by many who believe that the inter-county season is now top-heavy in terms of fixtures.

While Championship replays have been discontinued for the most part and matches are now staged over the course of an entire week-end, there is still a top-heavy programme.

“We all grew up going to Championship games, where it was knock-out. There was a sense of occasion. It gave hope for teams who weren’t so strong,” insists Cavanagh.

And the Moy clubman, with some justification, questions the merits of some competitions.

“You take a look at a team like Westmeath who became the first winners of the Tailteann Cup last year. They don’t appear to have improved too much judging by their form in the League. I think it’s important for teams to be showing an improvement and while this has been the case with some, it does not alter the fact that others have not been making headway,” maintains Cavanagh.

Westmeath celebrate after winning the Tailteann Cup last year — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

When reference is made to the “inter-county season” it is generally accepted that it is the major competitions in football and hurling that are being highlighted.

Yet at the week-end the Semi-Finals in the All-Ireland Under-20 Football Championship and the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final were staged while the Ulster Minor Football Championship is currently being staged on a League basis.

Cavanagh’s assertion in relation to “meaningless matches” also has its roots in the fact that one-sided games have become rather more pronounced in some sectors of GAA right now.

The All-Ireland round-robin series will be staged in tandem with the Tailteann Cup and this will certainly mean a plethora of games in the next three weeks at least.

While the value of both competitions has still to be fully ascertained, Cavanagh is among those who harbour reservations in relation to their success although as one top-ranking GAA official declared at the week-end: “The proof of the pudding will be in the eating.”

Cavanagh for his part points to what he sees as differing attitudes.

“Now we have the provincials and people are shrugging their shoulders and saying ‘ach well, it’s all about the All-Ireland groups’,” he states.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Council is dealing with an “unprecedented demand” for tickets for Sunday’s provincial senior football championship final between Armagh and Derry at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones (4.00pm).

With Derry hoping to make it back to back provincial crowns and Armagh keen to claim the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time in 15 years, the match has sparked fanaticism in both counties. Dublin and Louth will clash in the Leinster Final on Sunday and afterwards the group line-ups for the All-Ireland round-robin series will be finalised.