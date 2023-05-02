Counties set to learn All-Ireland Championship and Tailteann Cup fates

With the curtain due to come down on the provincial senior football championships next weekend, the spotlight will now switch to the forthcoming All-Ireland Championship and the Tailteann Cup.

The draws for both competitions will be made at lunch-time today and while most counties know what competition they will be participating in, they will be particularly anxious to know who their immediate opponents will be.

Indeed, while the fixtures series is determined by the seeding process, there is potential for some particularly appealing matches. The All-Ireland Championship will take pride of place and the first seeds will comprise the teams emerging from the four provincial finals: Galway/Sligo, Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth and Armagh/Derry.

Westmeath players celebrate after winning last year's Tailteann Cup Final — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The second seeds will be the losers of the four above games, while forming the third seeds’ line-up will be Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone and Monaghan. Completing the overall line-up will be Donegal, Cork, Kildare and Westmeath.

In the Tailteann Cup, the first seeds will be Meath, Cavan, Fermanagh and Limerick. The second seeds will comprise Down, Offaly, Antrim and Wicklow while Longford, Tipperary, Laois and Wexford are bracketed among the third seeds. The line-up is completed by the fourth seeds comprising Leitrim, Carlow, Waterford and London.