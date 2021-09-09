Couple’s perfect chemistry will be tested by All-Ireland GAA final

Every year during the build-up to an All-Ireland GAA final, there’s stories of couples from both counties, divided in their support and wearing opposing jerseys on the big day.

However, this is the first time Tyrone and Mayo have met in a final in the competition’s 134-year history, and it’s fair to say both sets of fans have always been amicable with one another.

Some might go as far to suggest that Tyrone people have a soft spot for the Yew County, whose men’s teams have gone without Sam Maguire for seven decades.

Tyrone native, Roisin McSorley certainly feels a little bit of that compassion for her green-and-red supporting husband, John Coleman.

“My prediction is a Tyrone win, of course,” said the Eskragh woman, whose father Brian McSorley played cornerback on the 1956 Tyrone team - the first Red Hands squad to win the Ulster championship.

“We’ve been together for the last seven years, and over those years I’ve been at a lot of tough days out for Mayo.

“As much as I will definitely be supporting Tyrone on the day, I couldn’t begrudge a Mayo win at the same time.

“If it was any other team we were playing, I would not be saying that, but because I’ve been there on so many days to witness the Mayo heartbreak, you do feel it!”

John interjected to add, “I’m a Mayo fan, I’m an Arsenal fan and I’m a Republic of Ireland fan, and it’s not going too well for me with the other two at the moment!”

The Balla clubman has a precise prediction for Saturday’s game, reckoning it will finish with a 1-17 to 1-15 scoreline in favour of his ‘cursed county’ side.

On that note of the infamous Mayo curse, John believes, like many fellow Mayo GAA fanatics, that it’s a “story long told, but I don’t think anybody’s too put off by it”.

The legend of the Mayo curse, claims that in 1951, when the county won their last All-Ireland, that a priest became incensed when the team bus returning home from the final passed by a funeral without showing due respect as they celebrated their win.

The priest supposedly put a curse on Mayo, saying that they would not win another title until all of the team had died.

Only Paddy Prendergast of the ‘51 team is still living, and John said “it would be great if we won it before he passed away, to prove that it’s all just a story”.

Legends and folklore aside, John and Roisin own Market Pharmacy together in the Smithfield area of Dublin and have decorated their premises in 50/50 colours accordingly.

“It’s a bit of craic and people love it,” said Roisin.

With their two children, Ruadhán and Aoibh, only aged two and seven months respectively, she also joked that they’ll be supporting Tyrone primarily, as “it’s their mother that dresses them”.

(Long gone are the days of the half-and-half jersey - otherwise now known as a cardinal sin!)

The pharmaceutical pair have tickets to Croke Park for Saturday’s showdown - babysitters booked and all - but their individual celebrations might differ slightly depending on the end result.

“It’s pretty boring, but I’ll have to come straight home to the kids,” laughed Roisin.

“I think if Mayo win, I might be out for one or two drinks,” added John. “But if Mayo lose, I’ll be coming home with Roisin.

“In years gone by, I would have been eager to go home and enjoy it in Mayo, but these days with the kids, it’s maybe not an option.

“I don’t know if many of the pubs around Croke Park will be open and it could be a slow process getting in with Covid passports.

“It’s been a very different and unique year, so it probably is the year we’re going to win it!”

Both Tyrone and Mayo have earned three All-Ireland titles in their legacies to date, so one can suppose that they’re reasonably matched.

The only difference is that the Ulster champions’ success has all come within the last two decades, while the titans of Connacht have waited 70 long years since last raising the Sam Maguire trophy.

The only question left now is - who wants it more?