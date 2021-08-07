Covid complications for Tyrone ahead of All-Ireland semi-final 

A Covid outbreak has been reported in the Tyrone camp.

Next weekend’s All-Ireland senior football championship semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry could be in jeopardy after the Ulster side confirmed a “number” of players and members of management have tested positive for Covid.

Players are self-isolating and the entire squad and management team are being tested as a result of the development.

It follows positive tests prior to last weekend’s Ulster final win.

A statement from the county board said: “It is anticipated that all outcomes will be known by Monday,” Tyrone added.

Tyrone are scheduled to take on the Munster champions at Croke Park next Sunday.

Red Hands joint-manager Feargal Logan missed last Sunday’s provincial decider against Monaghan over a Covid issue with players Frank Burns, Rory Brennan, Richie Donnelly and Tiernan McCann also unavailable as late losses to the panel.

“Further to a number of positive Covid19 tests with members of the Tyrone senior football panel and management, prior to last weekend’s successful Ulster Championship final in Croke Park, it was decided to have all panellists and management tested for the virus,” said the county.

“While outcomes from these tests are awaited a number of players are self-isolating; it is anticipated that all outcomes will be known by Monday and preparations can then be made for the forthcoming All-Ireland semi final with Kerry.

“During the past week Tyrone GAA has continued to comply, fully, with the guidelines and directives that have been issued by the Public Health Authority and by Croke Park.”

Those players who missed the Ulster final are believed to have resumed training on Tuesday last in preparation for the match against Kerry.