Croker, here we come! GAA fans set off for All-Ireland last eight clashes

Excitement is reaching fever pitch as local GAA fans get ready to enjoy a huge weekend in Dublin for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Tyrone take on Kerry on Saturday at Croke Park (3.45pm), followed by Armagh vs Monaghan at 6pm.

Sunday’s other two fixtures see Derry against Cork (1.45pm) and Dublin vs Mayo (4pm), both also at Croker.

Self-confessed Tyrone superfan Niall Bowen said: “We are quietly confident, but you never know what way it is going to go. Often in the GAA it’s the underdog that walks out the winner.

“We’ll have to see how the form goes, you either leave belated or heartbroken, there’s no in between.”

The Red Hands are favourites and Niall expects them to make it through to the last four.

“I think Tyrone are absolutely capable of winning the Sam, there’s not another team on the same level,” he added.

Niall said travelling with family and friends to Croke Park makes it particularly special.

“There are five of us cousins and we all go down together, it’s a brilliant day and our family tradition,” he said.

Meanwhile, lifelong Armagh supporter Anthony Lappin is also making the trip down the road.

“Since I took my first breath, I’ve been an Armagh fan,” he declared.

Despite Armagh being odds-on to beat Vinny Corey’s side, Anthony admits he still gets nervous.

“I think they will beat them but I wouldn’t write off extra time. My heart is in mouth for 70 minutes, until they win,” he said.

“I do enjoy the matches but if you looked at me you probably wouldn’t think that I was having a good time. It’s well worth it when they win, though.”

Anthony Lappin supporting Armagh with his family

And for school lad Conor Rice, this will be the second time he has travelled to watch his beloved Orchardmen play in Croke Park.

He said: “I’m very excited. My P7 teacher plays for Armagh and he played really well in his last match, so I think he will do the same against Monaghan.”

Conor Rice with his signed Armagh jersey

Pearse McFlynn celebrates his 30th birthday on Sunday and says the only present he wants is a Derry victory.

“Hopefully I’ll be celebrating two things at once, so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“I don’t want to count my chickens before they hatch but we are quietly confident they will win. I certainly think they are capable.”

Derry fan Pearse McFlynn with his sister Niamh

He is hoping the Oak Leafers can draw inspiration from that famous day in 1993 when they lifted the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time after seeing off Cork.

“They won 30 years ago and I’m turning 30 this year, so hopefully that’s a good omen,” he laughed.

“I think we have the talent to win, I’m not so sure if we necessarily have the experience that teams like Tyrone do, but we do have the potential.”