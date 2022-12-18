Cuchulainns of Dunloy are on their way to the All-Ireland final

Dunloy 1-14 St Thomas’ 0-13

For the fifth time in their history, Cuchulainns of Dunloy will take their place on All-Ireland final day after this immensely significant win over Galway champions St Thomas’.

In every Antrim and Ulster Championship they ever won, their manager Gregory O’Kane was involved. In his eighth year in charge of his home club, he showed that applied persistence is an overwhelming element in sport.

Sitting down and letting his heart rate sink down to its’ equilibrium after this win, he articulated how days like these should not come as a surprise to those involved with a remarkable club.

“A club like Dunloy, our ambition is always to be here and play a game of that magnitude,” he said.

“That’s always been our goal, to get out of Ulster and represent ourselves and our club on the best stage in the world, and then bring our hurling to there.”

There is little doubt that as a team, Dunloy are well-sticked with players that can thrive in such a stadium. All through their forward line, they have blistering pace with the likes of Nigel Elliott, Seann Elliott and Keelan Molloy.

Molloy, well, seeing is believing. After getting in at half-time level, Dunloy had notched the first three points of the second half. Then a loose ball was collected by Nigel Elliott and Molloy came off his shoulder to receive the pass.

With green grass in front of him and Gerard Kelly’s goals, he took off. As Fintan Burke and Shane Cooney converged, it looked as if he might be wiped out, but he flicked the ball in front of himself, collected again with the grip shortened and stitched a shot to the roof of the net.

1-9 to 0-7. 15 minutes remaining. They would not be denied.

It felt a bit different prior to the goal.

After a bright start, the conditions made things difficult for Dunloy to get their natural running game going. The increased physicality of St Thomas’ wasn’t something they faced too often in Antrim either.

The Galway champions were robbed of Darragh Burke too before the throw-in. Burke pulled up during the warm-up. Physios worked on him frantically and he was strapped up around the knee, only for them to discard the wrapping and instead start Brendan Farrell in his place.

Opening points by Nigel Elliott from distance, followed by a Conal Cunning effort that began with Phelim Duffin applying pressure to force a turnover despite dropping his hurl set them going.

Conor Cooney got the scoring going for St Thomas’ and their little wizard Victor Manso got the second, answered soon after by a wonderful Keelan Molloy effort from midfield after a beautiful pick off the floor.

From there, it took 16 full minutes for Dunloy to register their next point. A combination of wasteful high deliveries into a St Thomas’ rearguard better equipped to deal with them told some of the story.

But in the meantime, a missed penalty. Seann Elliott showed a great bit of ingenuity to flick the ball to himself along the Hogan Stand sideline and after an exchange of passes with Decky Smyth, Elliott was dragged down in the big square by Conor Cooney. Deliberate and cynical, it only further highlighted the need for a black card.

Conal Cunning was handed the penalty, but he didn’t quite step into it and his shot was kept out by goalkeeper Gerard Kelly.

By the time Dunloy got their fourth point, from Molloy, they had gone a hurling lifetime of 16 minutes without a score.

Two dead ball efforts from Cunning brought them in at the break level and they would enjoy the benefit of the wind in the second half.

The third quarter blitz delivered 1-4 to St Thomas’ 0-1.

The Galway side were always going to get a bit of a run together, and nibbled four consecutive points. Éanna Burke’s re-jigging into midfield had a huge effect on the game but in general, the shooting from both teams was erratic and seven second half wides from St Thomas’ proved their undoing.

Seann Elliott’s point on 55 minutes was followed by further scores from Nigel Elliott, Cunning and a missile from Eamon Smyth. Four points in just over two minutes showed that they had massive reserves of energy even at this late stage.

With a minute to go, a 21-metre free for St Thomas’ gave Conor Cooney an attempt at a crowded goal. The ball travelled as far as the excellent Ryan Elliott in goal who stopped it. In front of him, Ryan McGarry and Kevin Molloy had games for the ages in mopping up everything and frustrating the favourites.

Switches and changes favoured Dunloy. Losing Aaron Crawford to a massive hit at the start of the second half, but instead they brought on Paul Sheils that not only gave them his huge experience on the pitch, but ignited the support that travelled south.

As the game ran deep into time added on, the Galway team had three consecutive ‘65s’, that were lobbed in by Evan Duggan. Each time, Dunloy dealt with it.

They crowded out shots, they blocked and hooked and they kicked down the doors of perception to book their place for January 22, and the All-Ireland final.

DUNLOY: R Elliott; P Duffin, R McGarry, O Quinn; A Crawford, K Molloy, E Smyth 0-1; C Kinsella, E McFerran; R Molloy, D Smyth, N Elliott 0-2; K Molloy 1-2, C Cunning 0-7, 3f, 1x’65’, S Elliott 0-1

Subs: A McGrath 0-1, for D Smyth (29m), P Shiels for Crawford (33m), N McKeague for N Elliott (58m), G McTaggart for R Molloy (62m)

ST THOMAS’: G Kelly; C Mahony, F Burke, J Headd; E Duggan 0-1, M Caulfield 0-2, C Burke; B Burke, David Burke; B Farrell, C Cooney 0-6,4f, O Flannery 0-1; V Manso, É Burke 0-1, D McGlynn0-2

Subs: C Headd for Farrell (HT), S Cooney for Manso (42m), Darragh Burke for Caulfield (53m)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)